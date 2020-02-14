Recharge through intelligent technologies

Digital technologies offer the opportunity to decarbonize the industry through big data, machine learning and the Internet of Things. Photo credit: Cambridge CARES

The integration of digital tools into the world’s energy systems could reduce CO2 emissions by more than 50%, according to a new review.

The review reevaluates McKinsey’s popular marginal cost curve (MACC) and finds that digitalization of energy systems is completely changing the curve thanks to the creation of novel ways to transition to low-carbon energy. If cyber-physical systems are integrated into our energy systems, the potential for carbon reduction can be expected to increase by 20% and, with the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI), to 30%.

MACCs illustrate both the cost and potential of various carbon reduction strategies and are used by policy makers to assess which pathways to follow. The addition of cyber-physical systems – digital technologies that interact with the physical world – is a major update to the MACC and is establishing it as an indispensable tool for those working on decarbonization.

The decarbonization of global energy systems is an essential part of containing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Decarbonization is not negotiable if climate change is to be stopped, but it must be reconciled with ensuring economic stability and a smooth transition to sustainable energy.

Digital technologies such as big data, machine learning and the Internet of Things offer immense potential to master this challenge. Their applications range from reducing our electricity costs through the use of intelligent meters in the household to supporting peer-to-peer energy trading between power plants via blockchain.

The effects of cyber-physical system technologies on the marginal costs for the reduction of selected decarbonization technologies in the energy transition. Photo credit: Cambridge CARES

An international team of researchers from Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States found that although existing digital technologies individually have numerous and effective uses, the potential reduction in CO2 emissions is multiplied in combination. Such combinations are known as cyber-physical systems – interacting networks of physical infrastructure and computers that enable smarter analysis, decision-making and optimization of energy systems.

The introduction of AI in these cyber-physical systems can lead to further CO2 savings. up to 30% more than without AI. This combination of technologies creates so-called “intelligent cyber-physical systems”. The advantages include a more stable infrastructure and operational flexibility.

An improved forecast for renewable energy is a good example of how an intelligent cyber-physical system can be applied. The wind and solar sectors have grown rapidly, and although the price of these technologies has fallen, the temporary nature of this type of electricity has restricted their use. The integration of backup energy systems (e.g. natural gas systems) or energy storage technologies is required. Intelligent cyber-physical technologies, especially machine learning, could help with this integration by better predicting the variability of the sun and wind.

Other large energy systems such as power plants can also benefit from this. For example, when applied to carbon capture and storage facilities, these technologies can transform operational data into actionable information, reducing costs and improving energy efficiency through improved processes.

Cyber-physical systems, especially those combined with AI, provide the much-needed boost that countries need to achieve their decarbonization and emissions goals. It is now up to policymakers to drive this forward by incentivizing the use of these technologies to combat climate change.

