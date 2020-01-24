Recent hires and roster additions have had a positive impact on the Miami program

On the 26th, Sunday, a month has passed since the hurricanes in the Independence Bowl humiliated the 0:14 loss to Louisiana Tech. This was a defeat that brought the program to its lowest level. The offensive coordinator Dan Enos ended the 2019 season with a 6-7 record and was fired the next day. The voices everywhere demanded that Manny Diaz should also be released.

Something new has been happening in Coral Gables and the Hecht Center in recent weeks. A different situation arises every other hour for the program. There was the debacle with Alonzo Highsmith and the deal that was not made to win him as chief of staff. Oh, and it happened twice in a few days.

I’m tired of the whole situation and will be brief. Blake James is a proud little man who destroys this program. This man has to go.

President Frenk is doing the right thing

– Big Marsh (@hurricanesmarsh) January 9, 2020

In addition to the dismissal of Enos, the offensive line coach Butch Barry was also fired. Both coaches only stayed in Miami for a year and fell far short of expectations. Players like Lorenzo Lingard and Jarren Williams announced that they will be entering the transfer portal. Deejay Dallas, one of the team’s chief executives, declared early on for the NFL draft, as did Jeff Thomas and Jonathan Garvin.

To further improve the UM and its image, several news sources wrote articles about the declining culture within the Miami football program, mentioning a drug problem, celebrating players the night before a game, breaking curfews, etc. The articles rocked the Canes For a few days, fans wondered what had happened to their team, which was once the dominant program in college football. Now they were embarrassed.

You could talk about the “laid back” culture in Miami and how it is in the coaches, but a quarterback should be smart enough not to go out the night before the game. But yes, everything depends on the trainers …

– Big Marsh (@hurricanesmarsh) January 12, 2020

However, there have also been steps by trainer Diaz that are pointing Miami in the right direction again. The first major order was for the new OC Rhett Lashlee, which has been successful in the past and commits the type of crime that hurricanes crave to get their hands on.

Then there was the next shot, with the addition of the new orienteering coach Garin Justice, who not only had successes with wins and losses, but also made connections with his players to gain their trust, for which UM needs more. Justice has even reached previous canes like Bryant McKinnie.

And although Miami lost several talented players in the transfer portal, the Canes added two outstanding talents from the portal and brought them to South Florida. The first is perhaps the most important since Miami somehow landed Houston quarterback D’Eriq King. As most people know, King threw 36 touchdowns and ran 14 more in 2018 and is considered one of the best QBs in the nation. For a program that has been looking for his next big quarterback for over 15 years, King seems to be the answer to these prayers.

The hurricanes also picked up the defensive end of Quincy Roche, which passed from the temple. In 2019, Roche was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year when it won a total of 13 sacks and 19 TFLs. He will work with elite colleague DE Gregory Rousseau, who collected 15.5 sacks last year. Together they form perhaps the most dominant defensive end duo in the country.

Although King and Roche will only be hurricanes for a year, the next wave of UM playmakers is already on campus. Despite a 6: 7 record last year, Miami was still able to achieve a record 14 early UM registrations this semester as participants complete their training and prepare for the spring ball. The impact of this RE on the future program should not be underestimated.

You can definitely look at the recent successes that Miami has achieved with the portal and trainer rentals, and argue that the last off-season was exactly the same, but you’d be wrong. Now, in 2020, Diaz definitely has a better understanding of what he’s looking for in assistants. He has a proven star at QB, an abundance of newbies willing to change this culture, and a tapered locker room that is sick and sick of tired of losing.

He also has a better grasp of how to act as a head coach. If you remember that in his first year as an HC he posted something on social media for every little event, but it definitely looks like he has matured a bit and learned his lesson. Instead, he starts running Cam’ron Harris back, the voice of the Canes on Twitter that sends out something every now and then.

We will be ready to go to war! With or without you – Sep 5

– Camron Harris (@polo_man_cam), January 24, 2020

Looking at offseason 2020 versus 2019, it definitely looks like Diaz and Miami have a clearer plan, more focused and not concerned about creating hashtags, but instead focusing on bringing pride back to UM. If you stick your head out and hear the chatter outside of Miami’s campus, there is excitement around the 2020 hurricanes as positivity and optimism replace the rest of negativity and loss.