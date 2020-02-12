Recent flu influx in children is a challenge for parents News

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Because flu cases are increasing in the metro, many parents ask themselves, how long do you keep a sick child at home from school?

“I feel like I get email notifications from the nurse every day with flu, pneumonia, streptococci, a stomach virus, it’s all,” said mother of three Molly Maxwell.

Maxwell has three boys and, like so many others, she is affected by the flu.

“You have to make sure that you are there for your customers, but you also have to deal with employees who often have their own children who are sick. We have staff who cannot come in now because they care for their child who has the flu, “said Maxwell.

Cases have arisen in Johnson County alone. The figures are similar in Jackson County. In fact, it has not been that bad in years and the vast majority of cases concern people between five and 24 years old.

Not surprising when you consider how easily the virus can spread in a school where children are around all day and are not always good at sneezing into a sleeve or washing their hands.

And here is something that you may not have heard yet, but if you are a parent, it is crucial that you do. If your child tests positive for the flu, keep them at home five days after the onset of symptoms, even if they appear normal again.

“Although you or your loved one or your child feels better and may be fever-free, there is still a period after these symptoms subside that you can shed the virus and possibly be contagious,” University of Kansas Health System Dr. Said Dana Hawkinson.

Parents, especially those who work outside the home, stay at home or find childcare for so long, can be daunting, but experts agree that they are necessary guidelines to keep everyone healthy.

“So it’s tricky, there’s a ripple effect on everything that has to do with a business, both as a parent and a business owner,” Hawkinson said.

Doctors said it’s not too late to get your flu shot and they want to encourage anyone who hasn’t had one to get one right away.

