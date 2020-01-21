Recap “The baccalaureate”: the revelation of Victoria P. on a “false” candidate makes Peter panic

The final episode of ABC’s Monday baccalaureate series started with a blow as dramatic as the sound of a champagne cork.

That’s right, #Champagnegate is still in effect. This week, Hannah Ann yells at Kelsey, hoping that Kelsey will believe she didn’t steal the champagne in last week’s episode. (I mean, technically, she stole the champagne – it’s called when you take something that’s not yours. But it’s true, Hannah Ann apparently didn’t know the bottle was from Kelsey and had no malicious intent when she shared it with Peter.)

Hannah Ann calls Kelsey a bully, which Kelsey denies and Kelsey then proclaims that her beef with Hannah Ann was not even about the bottle. “I don’t even really like champagne,” says Kelsey.

Meanwhile, Victoria P. is on a solo date with Peter where they dance online while buying cowboy boots, which is completely respectful of other buyers. The date continues in an airline hangar where Victoria opens up to Peter about his past, including the death of his father and his mother’s drug addiction. She tells Peter that she assumed a babysitting role since she was young, as she always took care of her younger sister who grew up in and out of shelters and was often hungry. She said that all she wanted when she was growing up was to have a family.

Peter says hearing this story told him “what type of person” Victoria is. He then became a religious, admitting that before The Bachelor began filming, he prayed that God would watch over his future wife. “The second I said that, a shooting star crossed the sky,” he said, which is sweet, but also has nothing to do with Victoria P. Of course, it could be this future wife, but her “sign” of God was not a “V” appearing in a constellation or anything that would indicate that Victoria is the one for her. It looks like an anecdote that he could repeat to any of these girls. But it was apparently good enough for Victoria P., who gladly accepted a rose at the end of the date.

The next morning, Kiarra, Sarah, Tammy, Kelley, Shiann, Savannah, Sydney and Alayah wake up for their group date by none other than the former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise candidate Half Burnett. The women are hit with pillows by Demi’s “maids” and given pajamas to wear for their group meeting with Peter. Everyone gets cute lingerie, except Savannah, who must have recently spit in a producer’s cafe or something because she gets a moo moo, AKA the type of frumpy nightgown you see your great aunt Marge wear.

Demi takes them all to the Cowboy Palace Saloon for an “Extreme Pillow Fight Club” where women fight against each other while Fred Willard and Chris Hanson judge the competition and Peter encourages them. Fun date idea, right?

“Having a history in contests, I think Alayah is going to worry too much about spoiling her hair,” said Sydney. Despite this, Alaya “The Royal Pain” and Sydney “Syd Vicious” arrive in the final where Alaya emerges victorious, winning a crown and a kiss from Peter.

Syndey doesn’t have it and says that Alayah “puts on the pretty little princess face” and thinks that Alayah is “false and” manipulative “. Later that night, the women are all gathered and Sydney faces Alayah in person. “You seem so rehearsed,” said Sydney to Alayah, letting him know that Peter is there to meet a real person, not someone (like Alayah , cough) who is “asleep”.

Sydney then tells Peter that she thinks Alayah is putting a facade on him. Peter is afraid of falling in love with someone “fake” and approaches the group of women, urging them to keep him 100 with him. “Be real, raw, be yourself,” he says. He then gives Syndey the date of the group. “Thank you for being honest with me,” he says.

Alayah becomes angry with Sydney for making Peter doubt her, and Sydney tells Alayah that her personality seems false and that it seems that she is organizing a show for the cameras, which implies that she is doing the show for the glory.

The next day, Peter and the women have a pool instead of a cocktail, where Peter tries to find out if Alayah is #fake or not. Frankly, it’s hard to take him seriously as he questions the other women about Alayah in swimsuits with red, white and blue stripes. While Kelsey and Natasha both agree with Sydney’s assessment of the character of Alayah, the biggest revelation comes from Victoria P. Victoria confesses to Peter that she knew Alayah before the pageantry show, but that Alayah convinced (or maybe manipulated?) Victoria not to tell anyone that the two knew each other.

Peter confronts Alayah about it, and she is dismayed, as the intense close-up on his stunned face shows. She admits to Peter that she told Victoria P. to remain silent about the fact that the two know each other, but denies that she was manipulative. Instead, she tries to convince Peter that she was afraid that she and Victoria P would be eliminated if the producers knew their connection.

Peter doesn’t buy it. He tells Alayah that she doesn’t “look authentic” and that he has “a lot to think about.” He leaves and goes to Chris Hanson, who has the worst job because no one is ever happy to see him. Chris tells the women that Peter has returned home and they will have to wait to see him at the rose ceremony. Mykenna panics because she has not had a one-on-one with Peter and is afraid of not having a rose.

Peter has trouble listening to his heart – which tells him that he loves Alayah and wants her to stay – or his head – which tells him that Alayah is bad news. Unfortunately, his dismay did not stop at the rose ceremony where he had to decide whether or not to give the boot to Alayah.

Peter gives roses Kelsey, Hannah Ann, Natasha, Lexi, Madison, Shiann, Kelley, Kiarra, Tammy, Savannah, Deandra, but panics and leaves the room once there are only two roses left.

Peter consults with Chris Harrison to find out if he will regret giving the rose to Alayah or not. The two return to the Rose Room, where Chris removes a rose from the table, announcing that Peter will now present the final rose.

And he moved on to … Mykenna, much to his relief and Alayah’s dismay. It looks like Peter is taking no chances with Alayah, although she hugs him goodbye and says, “It wasn’t easy for me at all.” Easy or not, Alayah left, just like her dream of becoming Ms. Weber… If that was her real intention when she came to The Bachelor.