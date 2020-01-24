Recap of Love Island: Rebecca's shock clash shakes the villa

We know girls, we know it! (Image: ITV)

Well, what a night!

Love Island is known for its many twists and turns, of course, and over the years we have seen some really shocking decisions made on the wooden floor of that villa’s patio.

Tonight, it turned out that was no exception. We had couples inventing, breaking and some truly chaotic energy thrown into the universe.

Here is everything you missed tonight.

Rebecca chooses Luke T over Connagh

Hope for?!

Everything seemed to be going so well! After making her dramatic entry (and having Shaughna crush a toast in stress), Rebecca seemed to move on with Connagh, a native of Cardiff, quite well, even sharing a cheeky kiss.

But it seemed the arrival of two bombs in the form of Luke T and Luke M that really turned the head of the 21-year-old.

After a cozy date with semi-professional footballer Luke T earlier in the day, Rebecca made the quick decision to choose him in the new link instead of Connagh.

Sianeese’s face really said it all. This will cause rumors in the villa.

Siannese is furious over Rebecca’s decision

We know, honey. We know.

Things seemed to be going the way of Siannese (for once!) Tonight, but Rebecca forced her to the publication (the publication was Luke T) and made a very direct decision on whether to save Connagh or Nas.

Chatting after the surprise of a reconnection, Siannise was furious as she claimed that Rebecca had “gone behind her.”

“It’s literally a kick in the teeth,” he enraged. Literally She literally left behind me. There is no loyalty there. “

Oh darling. Close the hatches, everyone!

After a wobble, Sophie and Connor are fine, right?

As The Saturdays sang, my heart and I had problems. Well, if anyone had any problems solving this episode, it was Sophie and Connor.

After leaving seemingly at random, Sophie spent most of her time trying to calm the situation, and while the duo got back together, Connor hinted at the hammocks that there is a deeper conversation they need to save for another time.

“I don’t want you stressed,” Sophie told him.

Connor said, quite ominously: “That’s another serious conversation, isn’t it?” Before finishing the conversation.

We have the feeling that this will have to be followed.

Nas is safe (for now)

We believe it is fair to say that almost everyone thought that Nas would be expelled from the villa tonight, including, apparently, Nas himself.

Jess, with whom he was paired, used to leave clues throughout the episode that she would feel bad if choosing another guy meant sending everyone to her cheeky brazen house.

Fortunately, thanks to Rebecca, that decision was given to Siannese, who chose Nas instead of Connagh. Or, not so fortunately for Siannese.

“The boy I have chosen to join is the life and soul of the village,” he said. ‘His personality is amazing and does not go unnoticed.

“I would love to have the opportunity to find the girls of your dreams.”

Nas may have gotten out of the slum this time … but you better find a partner quickly!

