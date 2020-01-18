Everyone makes these resolutions to go to the gym at the start of the new year, but Rebel Wilson sticks to his own.

Sydney-based personal trainer Jono Castano Acero posted a photo with the Australian actress on Friday saying he was proud of Wilson for sticking to it.

“The atmosphere on Friday, but @rebelwilson put in the yard 7 days a week! Proud of you, gurl, ”he wrote.

Earlier this year, Wilson wrote in an Instagram post that 2020 would be “the year of health.”

“I put on athletics and went for a walk, deliberately hydrating myself on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food that are going to be hard after the vacation I just had but I’m going to do, ”she wrote. “Who is with me to make positive changes this year?”

But her weight loss didn’t start this year. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wilson said that she had lost eight pounds in four days while filming “Cats” because the set was so hot – almost 100 degrees – and the dance sequences were physical.

“These people are like the best dancers in the whole world, so they can’t cool their muscles or they could hurt themselves and they would be out of the film … So they would heat the set like a sauna so that we never get cold , but we made it quite uncomfortable, “said Wilson in the interview.

But Wilson’s weight loss has not always been celebrated. When filming “Pitch Perfect” in 2012, one of the films that launched Wilson to great success, her contract stipulated that the actress should remain the same size.

The actress has long defended plus size women. In 2017, she launched her own fashion line, Rebel Wilson X Angels, designed specifically for sizes 14 to 24.