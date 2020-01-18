Rebel Wilson shows breathtaking weight loss while sharing strenuous workouts

Rebel Wilson has shown her stunning weight loss in a number of social media images.

The 39-year-old comic actress worked hard to improve, and her personal trainer shared a video of her strenuous exercise sessions.

Rebel, who starred in the Oscar-nominated JoJo Rabbit, has documented her weight loss on Instagram in recent months. The new pictures show that it is almost unrecognizable as it is normally seen.

The Cats actress shared a photo of herself for the first time, on which she takes a late evening stroll.

Rebel Wilson shows incredible weight loss and insight into her training regime

(Image: Jono Castano / Instagram)

Rebel’s trainer, Jono Castano, then released a video doing a strenuous CrossFit exercise and shared a few moments after the workout with Rebel that revealed the true extent of her new look.

Jono captioned the pictures: “Friday vibes, but @rebelwilson was in the yards 7 days a week. Proud of you Gurl (heart emoji) ️.”

Rebel previously said that the new decade would begin with “The Year of Health”, in which she informed her followers that she would make changes in her life.

At the beginning of the new year, Rebel wrote: “I put on the sport and went for a walk.

Rebel shared a video of their CrossFit regime

(Image: Rebel Wilson / Instagram)

Rebel with her personal trainer

(Image: Rebel Wilson / Instagram)

“I deliberately drink on the couch and try to avoid the sugar and junk food that get hard after the vacation I’ve just had, but I’ll do it!”

Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.