Rebecca Black reflects on the viral YouTube number on Friday 9 years later

Rebecca Black had no idea what would happen when she released a song called “Friday” nine years ago today.

But few could fathom the kind of effects that the long-lived viral moment might have on its creator.

Tuesday to Instagram to commemorate the day she released the song, the now 22-year-old wishes she could comfort her younger self – the one who for years had been confronted with teasing, bullying, bullying, denial, depression and loneliness.

“I wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world,” she wrote in her position. “To my 15-year-old self who felt she had no one to talk about about the depression she was facing. To my 17-year-old self who would go to school alone to get food to her and her friends. To my 19-year-old self who had informed almost every producer / songwriter that they would never work with me. Hell, a few days ago for myself who felt disgusted when she looked in the mirror! “

“I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to change your reality and uplift your mind,” she added. “You are not determined by a choice or something. Time heals and nothing is finite. It is a process that is never too late to start. And so here we go! This may be a strange thing to post, but honesty feels good like nothing else. “

The singer previously opened to Rolling Stone about the ‘death threats’ that she received after immediate fame in a time when celebrities on the internet and viral moments were strange concepts.

“I would lie if I said I was all about” Friday “stuff and it doesn’t affect me,” she told the 2017 publication. “When you’re 13, you get so many people who give you death threats, you say that you do not deserve to live this life, call you ugly, fat, terrible, the worst person in the world that will affect you, I try to give myself a break every now and then, and take the pressure off to try to prove myself to everyone. “

“A lot of baggage came with” Friday, “she said. “There were so many things I was holding. I wanted to let those things go.”

Despite the setbacks, Black is still focused on music. She released the video clip for her emotional ballad “Do You?” in June last year.

