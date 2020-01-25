Rebecca Black in viral fame 10 years after Friday: 'It's not that deep'

In 2010, Rebecca Black released her song on Friday. At age 13, he had no idea how the catchy melody on a day of the week was going to change his life and the history of the Internet forever.

Fast forward 10 years, and the singer still cannot understand what happened as a teenager, from receiving death threats and dropping out of school to winning a Teen Choice Award and winning fans for life.

Reflecting on the experience, Rebecca explained to Metro.co.uk: ‘It was definitely difficult. I can look back and see that I was only trying my best. And so, that way, it doesn’t feel bad to look back.

‘I have to do things like, not even once in a lifetime. They are so rare. I worked with people like Katy Perry. I won a Teen Choice Award, I went to all these amazing and crazy things, but at the same time, there were definitely many moments that felt a little dark.

‘It is a mixed bag. But at the end of the day, he was just a teenager who did his best, trying to figure out what it all meant. “

Despite the great reaction to Friday, he does not regret the whole situation and explains: “I have definitely learned a lot and I think part of that makes me the person I am.”

And, although she faced one of the worst violent reactions you can imagine with her debut song, Rebecca was determined to do so as a musician. But, although most artists have the luxury of solving things anonymously, she didn’t have that privilege.

“The first years of when I really began to learn to write, I felt a lot of pressure and, as extreme as the situation was with Friday, I kept thinking too much about everything,” he admitted, before happily pointing out that things are much different now.

So what changed? Well, people started watching her as a “real person,” especially after she started her YouTube channel.

In fact, he says that the reason he started making videos was “because I just wanted people to feel that they knew me.”

She added: “ I felt that people had this complete picture of who was out of a three-minute video of a song that I didn’t even write about one day of the week, really not that deep, and I just wanted to be myself. ”

“I feel like I’ve only become a real person in recent years, you know I was 13, I was in high school and I thought I knew everything,” Rebecca recalled. “But I didn’t know anything.”

That does not mean that you have everything resolved now.

In 2017, Rebecca released her debut album RE / BL, and her sound has evolved to her most recent single, Sweetheart, which is an iconic and challenging middle finger for patriarchy.

“I think I’m just trying to go through the process like any other artist who is developing himself, you know, I’m trying to find out what it is about me and my experiences and my life … What do I have what to say? And how can I make music that means something? ‘

Rebecca reflected: “I am still starting but at the same time I have an audience that some have been there from the beginning and have been there for me since Friday and are still here.”

And, despite admitting that there has caused him some “dark moments”, being Friday’s face has its advantages, even a decade later.

“Trixie Mattel!” Exclaimed Rebecca. ‘The moment I met her, which I like, I was dying to do in a DragCon a year that I was acting, and I said:” Hey, you may not know who I am “

‘” And she said, “No, shut up, I play Fridays every Friday.” ‘

Truly iconic.

Fortunately, people are much more supportive today, and many of the trolls return to Rebecca’s channel to apologize for her cruel words.

He has come a long way (Image: YouTube / Rebecca Black)

‘Today, about half of my comments are full of people who say,” My God, I can’t believe it was one of those people who said what I said, “Rebecca admitted.

‘I think that says that many people are looking back and taking more responsibility for their actions and again, realizing that they are real humans. They are not like computer generated. “

And, although he doesn’t try to hear his success, he definitely doesn’t avoid it.

“When I start to make friends with a new person, at some point it arises,” he said. ‘And my friends and I will sit around the couch and we all come from this world of YouTube and we are online forever. Sometimes it’s Friday, sometimes it’s another person looking back at theirs. “

However, he has definitely not done so badly and, since he has a successful career in the music industry, he is looking to diversify in acting and other companies.

And, when asked about what she is most proud of after all this time, there is a clear answer.

“I am very proud of the fact that I have never given up and kept resistant,” she said.

‘I never see myself in the future planning to give up. It does not matter that.’





