Reasons to avoid trading with the Montreal Canadiens

The latest proposal is that the Boston Bruins for Ilya Kovalchuk of the Montreal Canadiens are on the trading market. It mustn’t happen.

It is known that the Boston Bruins need a right winger and Sportsnet’s Eric Engels reports that they (again!) May be standing on the aging Russian star. However, there are many reasons why such a step should be avoided.

First, there is rivalry between the two teams. Admittedly, in the past few years there has only been cooking and there is no longer any hate or vitriol behind it as before.

Ilya Kovalchuk is also hardly a Canadian legend from Montreal. He is an NHL legend of his time, but he was only in Quebec for a few months. It is not the same as trading with someone like Carey Price who has spent his entire career there.

Second, Ilya Kovalchuk’s statistics have been inflated since they left the Los Angeles Kings, largely based on more ice age and very different uses. The kings didn’t seem to understand how to make the player tick, the Canadians do.

His most common line mates in Montreal are Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault compared to Trevor Lewis and Micahel Amadio in LA. It can be said with certainty that they play a major role in increasing its production.

Four additional minutes of ice age per night are also safe. In the first quarter of this season, Kovalchuk saw 17 games and scored 9 points, an average of 15:24 in the Ice Age. In the third quarter since arriving in Montreal, this was 10 points in just 13 games and 19:22 in terms of the ice age.

The basis for its improvement lay heavily in the increased use. If he came to the Boston Bruins, there would be no assurance that they could give him so much time out there.

They assume that Jake Debrusk and David Krejci will be included as partners in the Boston Bruins lineup in the second row. There is no doubt that he could be elite there with this caliber of line-mates, but to do so he would accept an ice age reduction of at least 2 minutes a night – Krejci has an average of 17:21 this season.

Do you want to hear your voice? Join the Causeway Crowd team!

Write for us!

Third, it would be a stupid move on asset management. Ilya Kovalchuk was a free agent only a few months ago when the Canadiens made him aware of his bargain deal. It would be ridiculous if the Boston Bruins turned around and gave up the fortune to buy it.

Not least because any young asset the Boston Bruins surrendered would no doubt turn around and burn in the Atlantic Division in the future. After all, Montreal looks pretty good in terms of prospects.

Don’t get me wrong, it would be great if Kovalchuk in a Boston Bruins shirt did what he did so well in the past few weeks. It would be the perfect addition to the second line and I have no doubt that his character would fit in the room.

Next: Hall and Kessel are still bad news for the Bruins

However, it would be ridiculous to add it at a price. Of the trades that were advertised as opportunities, this only makes me shake my head.