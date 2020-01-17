A week ago we wrote about how we support The Last of Us Part II for the 2020 game of the year.

While TLoU 2 is a strong contender for this award, there is another video game that will face tough competition this year.

Despite new news about a delay until September, the signs for the release of CD Projekt Red are clearly positive.

Cyberpunk 2077 has a great story behind the developer, a fascinating setting, and a Hollywood celebrity.

Here are some reasons why we think it’s one of the best role-playing games we’ve ever seen.

Old franchise, new developer

THROW A COIN FOR YOUR WITCH: CD Projekt Red is best known for telling the story of Geralt from Rivia

Not many will know that, however

Cyberpunk’s history goes back a long way. The first game was released in 1990

and takes place in 2020, which makes the release date of 2077 very appropriate.

Cyberpunk’s developer CD Projekt Red is no household name, but the Polish company has produced The Witcher, one of the most celebrated RPG series ever.

This is the first CD project release that is not part of the Witcher franchise, but no one can doubt that the developers know what they are doing. The level of detail and immersion in The Witcher 3 (the last major RPG release) is spectacular. If Projekt Red applies the same philosophy to cyberpunk, we have a modern classic in our hands.

If you have never heard of The Witcher games, you will probably have heard of the enthusiasm for the latest Netflix series, which is also inspired by the books by Andrzej Sapkowski.

If you want to get an idea of ​​what Cyberpunk 2077 might feel like, I highly recommend playing The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. Although The Witcher 3 came out in 2015, it has worked extremely well today as aspects like a great story don’t get old.

Fascinating scenery and unique gameplay

Games that play in the world we know today or in the past are interesting, but a game that plays in the future is even more interesting.

A future world is a strange one that neither of us knows in the present, but that could one day be imagined if events happen in a certain way.

Night City is Cyberpunk’s hometown and will become your playground in 2077. The city is very Bladerunner-like, with a technology that goes beyond what we have in our time, but topics that make it an unpleasant place. Crime is widespread, rival gangs rule the streets, the rule of law has truly and truly collapsed.

The gameplay and combat we’ve seen so far remind me of Fallout 4, but there are some notable differences. Part of what makes the gameplay unique is the “Bullet Time”, which allows you to slow down the time and watch the balls fly by.

You are playing V in 2077 and you do not know what skills are available to you. Given The Witcher’s offer, you probably won’t be disappointed.

According to the Red project, the loading screens in Cyberpunk 2077 should be abolished, which Sony and Microsoft have also promised for their next-generation consoles. If they do, the video game will be one of the most fluid experiences on the market.

As with any good role-playing game, everything is customizable. No two people will have exactly the same experience with Cyberpunk 2077. The decisions you make in your story will also affect the development of Night City by the end of 2077.

Celebrity Support

It has been confirmed that Keanu Reeves portrays Johnny Silverhand at E3 2018.

Some may consider this a gimmick, a cheap attempt to sell copies of the game to fans of John Wick or The Matrix. But not in this case.

First of all, it wasn’t cheap, Reeves wouldn’t have given him time for a rock bottom price. And who doesn’t want a Reeves caliber actor in a game?

Reeves plays Johnny Silverhand, one of the most famous and important characters in Cyberpunk’s tabletop game. However, there is another twist at Silverhand in 2077, as it only lives on in V’s head.

How Silverhand interacts with V is unclear, but it could well be the archetypal “Devil on your Shoulder” character. However, Reeves must be satisfied with the end product, as it recently became known that he would like to play a bigger role in the upcoming title.

Every trip to a new franchise is a risk for developers, regardless of their size. However, I wouldn’t worry about Project Red if there is one thing they know how to do: how to do a great role-playing game. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the best role-playing game since The Witcher 3.

It is no wonder that this release, the first major this year and decade, is making a fuss. The delay will be a disappointment for players around the world, but it’s worth the wait. September cannot come quickly enough.