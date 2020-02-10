Realme X50 Pro 5G will be presented at MWC 2020

Beijing: The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme confirmed on Monday that the upcoming flagship of the company ‘X50 Pro 5G’ will be presented on February 24 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

According to GizmoChina, the teaser image shows that the smartphone is equipped with a double hole cutout for the front-facing camera and the display is curved towards the edges.

The company’s CMO Xu Qi Chase recently confirmed that Qualcomm Snapdragon 865’s Realme X50 Pro 5G, model number RMX2071, runs on up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The Realme X50 5G was launched in China in January this year.

The Realme X50 5G has a 6.57-inch Full HD + IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

In addition, the device is supplied with at least one variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory.