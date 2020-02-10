Realme X50 Pro 5G: We know this so far about Realme’s flagship

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will be launched worldwide, during the company’s first ever presentation at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Realme, which is still relatively new to the smartphone world, will launch its newest flagship on February 24 in an effort to transcend its overall image of a budget smartphone maker. Although the launch of the device has been officially confirmed by Realme itself on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, we now have an almost complete set of specifications over the phone, thanks to Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase which places a screenshot with all specifications of the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

According to his report, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, in combination with its 5G modem to offer the newest generation of connectivity. This is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, all of which meet the general expectations of a flagship smartphone. The smartphone works on Android 10 and comes with its own custom Realme UI interface. This will be supplemented with a full HD + display screen, which in turn has a perforation layout for the front camera. A separate teaser snapshot of the phone, posted by Realme, shows the silhouette of two lenses embedded in the screen, further suggesting that the Realme X50 Pro 5G has a dual front camera embedded in the screen hole.

Apart from this, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is also expected to receive double SIM support. However, key details such as display size, battery capacity, and memory card slot information are still incorrect. Given the trend among Chinese OEMs and fellow brand Oppo’s work with fast-charging technologies, Realme will probably also give the Realme X50 Pro 5G a number of fast-charging references, and hopefully also a fast-charger in the box. Moreover, it is almost certain to have a fingerprint sensor under the display, which is nowadays almost standard in premium telephones.

India launch and prices

These are again two areas where information is not entirely concrete. However, given Realme’s focus on India, it is possible that the brand will bring the Realme X50 Pro 5G to India in an effort to build its equity in the premium segment before 5G smartphones become mainstream in India. Realme’s only outing in the market segment above Rs 25,000 was the Realme X2 Pro, priced at Rs 33,999 in India. However, if the Realme X50 Pro is launched in India, this price is likely to be higher. Most speculative listings on the internet suggest that the Realme X50 Pro 5G in India costs nearly 50,000 Rs, although this is purely speculative and the actual price will almost certainly vary.

At such a price point it will be interesting to see if Realme has succeeded in finding buyers for its premium flagship smartphone in a value-conscious market such as India. Fellow Chinese OEM and rival Xiaomi saw a lot of recoil when it launched its premium Redmi smartphone, the Redmi K20 Pro, in India at a higher price than expected. With such incidents, it is interesting to see whether Realme remains at its most important market segment, or whether it follows Samsung and OnePlus with the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

