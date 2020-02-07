Realme flagship phone with 5G support confirmed for global launch this month

The flagship Realme smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and will be unveiled at MWC 2020.

Realme has always been a budget and mid-range smartphone player, with strong markets in India and China. However, the company plans to step up its efforts in 2020, with initial conversations confirming the upcoming launch of a fitness band, and then its first ever smart television. Although the first is expected to be launched in the coming days, and the last will be premiered at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, ​​we now seem to have received a new confirmation that Realme is also launching its first flagship smartphone with 5G -connectivity will launch at MWC 2020.

The confirmation comes via a tweet from the Twitter handle of Realme Europe, which claimed to be a “new player” and “5G popularizer” during the MWC 2020 with the new phone. Not much is known about Realme’s flagship smartphone, apart from Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme, which states that the device will be placed more premium and higher than the Realme X50 5G smartphone that is already for sale in China. This confirms reports regarding a Realme smartphone, codenamed RMX2071, recently seen on the AnTuTu benchmark, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC inside.

Not much else is known about it, but according to the industry and Realme’s own business trends, it must have at least 8 GB of memory, a quad camera set-up on the back and Realme’s own, recently introduced Realme UI based on Android 10 Given that it will be a global launch, the device can also come to India in an effort to compete with co-BBK Electronics brand Iqoo, which is reportedly launching the first 5G phone in India in the coming weeks .

