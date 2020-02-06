Realme C3 price announced: 5,000 mAh battery, dual cameras at Rs 6,999

The Realme C3 price is interestingly lower than the tag of Rs 7.999 with which the previous generation Realme C2 was launched.

Realme has introduced a new budget smartphone for the Indian market. Interestingly, the Realme C3 price is slightly lower than what the company had priced its previous generation budget phone for – in contrast to a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the Realme C2, the Realme C3 now starts at Rs 6,999. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery, dual cameras on the back and a large 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch on top. The company will sell the handset on Flipkart, Realme.com and ultimately through offline stores of Realme partners across the country.

The new smartphone costs Rs 6,999 for the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage model and Rs 7,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model. The telephone is offered in the colors Blazing Red and Frozen Blue. Customers can purchase the handset from Flipkart and Realme.com from February 14 with the first sale scheduled for 12:00. The smartphone will be available with certain benefits worth Rs 7,550 from Reliance Jio. Customers can also receive a minimum Rs 1,000 discount on the exchange of each smartphone.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD + (720×1600 pixels) waterdrop notch display with a screen / body ratio of 89.8 percent and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the recently launched MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. In addition to the above storage and memory variant, it also offers storage expansion options via a microSD card. At the rear there is a dual camera unit with a 12-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f / 2.4 aperture. At the front there is an 8-megapixel camera.

Other functions and specifications include a 5000 mAh battery that is said to provide up to 10.6 hours while playing PUBG. It also comes with the new Realme UI, in addition to the Android 10-based ColorOS 7. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Micro USB port, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS / Beidou / Galileo / Glonass / A-GPS.

