Realme C3 launch today in India: here’s how to view live stream

The new Realme C3 will be a new budget-oriented smartphone and a successor to the Realme C2.

The Realme C3 image on the landing page posted by Flipkart. (Image changed by News18.com)

Realme brings a new budget phone to India. The Realme C3 will be a successor to the Realme C2 and the company will launch the device in India today. We had seen a special page for the device go live last week on the e-commerce website Flipkart. According to the Flipkart list, many of the Realme C3 specifications have also been revealed, along with an almost complete description of what the device looks like.

According to Flipkart, the Realme C3 will have a 6.5-inch display, which probably comes with HD + resolution. It is also confirmed that it comes with two variants, one with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and the other with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The display has a drop of water at the top, while the device at the rear appears to have a dual camera unit with a primary sensor of 12 megapixels and a variable aperture of f / 1.8-2.4. The smartphone’s landing page also boasts features such as slow-motion video and HDR mode, which will be impressive for a budget smartphone.

Other features and specifications that have not been officially revealed are a MediaTek processor on the inside, a physical fingerprint sensor on the back and an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The Realme C3 offers certain improvements over its predecessor, including a larger battery, and is also expected with the new Realme UI interface instead of ColorOS that it shares with its parent brand, Oppo. The device is also expected to largely retain the same price badge, which means that it has to launch at Rs 7,999.

The new smartphone is launched today at 12.30 p.m. To view the launch event live, you can go to the company’s official YouTube channel. You can also visit Realme India’s Facebook page and the official Twitter handle for all live updates.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-6oIeJXte4 (/ embed)

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.