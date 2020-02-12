Realme Buds Air Review: Good AirPods Clone, decent affordable real wireless earbuds

By now you have probably read a review or opinion about the Realme Buds Air on the internet. The real wireless earphones, which were branded almost immediately as an AirPods clone because they are now an AirPods clone, are now on sale for about two months. What makes it interesting enough to justify a second reading? The Realme Buds Air is priced at R.999 and is actually a fairly interesting product because of what it achieves outside of its appearance. More importantly, it is also possible that you have not read anything about it and that you are looking for the best value for money that you can get in the category of real wireless earphones. In both cases, this is what you need to know.

Design

Starting with the main aspect, the Realme Buds Air looks almost entirely like Apple’s popular AirPods. Actually it looks exactly like the AirPods. However, that is not a bad thing. The segment on which Realme focuses is completely different from Apple and is chasing the budget segment of a steadily growing industry of real wireless earphones. Disconnecting the wires gives surprising freedom, and understandably, everyone (including us) wants it. It is this that works to the advantage of the Realme Buds Air and makes it even more relevant than the average pair of real wireless earbuds.

Not only does it look like the AirPods make the Realme Buds Air more relevant, but it also adds prominence to what it would look like in the hand, or how it might fit in the ears. There are no unpleasant surprises in the overall package – the quality of plastic, although a bit sticky, is still decent for its price. The valve opens and closes with a good click and has not come loose in the month that I used it. The ears themselves look almost exactly and feel like the AirPods and fit like this. The only downside I have is that they are a bit too rigid to get rid of the case, which can be annoying if you want to connect them quickly.

Apart from that, Realme has literally supported the design of the AirPods, and that has been proven. If you like what the AirPods look like, you will like it too. If not, check out other affordable real wireless earbuds, such as the Crossbeats Pebble that I recently reviewed.

Fit and comfort

Again, there is not much to add outside of the AirPods. For those who have not yet used the latter, the Realme Buds Air remains surprisingly good in position and does not fall off so easily. However, it feels a bit uncomfortable and you have to move a little slowly to make sure they stay in place. This means that you really cannot wear this during exercises.

The fit is also a bit gloomy because there is a noticeable air gap between the ears and your ear, no matter how much you try to keep them in place. This leads to ambient noise that leaks inside, something that will almost certainly irritate your music experience. The Buds Air is comfortable and actually very light, which means that using them for long hours does not cause stress.

Sound and calling

This is where the Buds Air earns its money. Realme offers an overall auditory experience that is considered acceptable enough at R.999. The overall sound signature is reasonably balanced, with a noticeable and expected shortcoming in the midtones. In essence, this means that in instrument-rich tracks the vocals would sound a bit weak or muffled. However, the overall audio is slightly warmer, which means that the overall sound favors the bass. This works well in genres such as Bollywood.

Turn up the volume and the Buds Air actually offers decent clarity and acceptable details for its price. It doesn’t really have a great range, which means that some details, such as complicated guitar riffs and drum roles, can go wrong. However, genres such as hip hop and rock still sound good, because the bass line is not weak. It is a bit on the tangled end, which I really hoped would not be the case. The highlights, although decent, are not very clear. However, that is nitpicking and the earbuds work reasonably well when you stream music from your daily streaming apps via your smartphone. The Realme Buds Air has its own, and the only real thing that I didn’t like is the soundstaging, which sounds absolutely limited.

However, what is interesting to note is that many reviews from my industry colleagues have stated that the Buds Air produces a heavy bass sound, while others have noted that the vocals are very prominent. This suggests some inconsistency in performance, which is important to look forward to.

The Realme Buds Air is somewhat inconsistent in calling. Although I was able to make a number of phone calls in a noisy environment, other times the ambient noise could not be muted and my voice could not be heard. This may be a device-specific problem, but the Buds Air only seems to be proficient in calls when you are inside. As long as you make the most of your calls within your taxi, your office or your home, this should work fine.

The AirPods factor

To give the earphones more credibility, the Realme Buds Air includes features such as take-off to pause, as well as gesture-based engagement of the Google Assistant, or a “Game Mode.” Here I noticed that the Buds Air was missing – he did not recognize the inputs to the gesture almost 90 percent of the time, and although the start to pause initially worked well, the Buds Air would randomly continue to play if I moved my hand slightly , or one of the ears has accidentally shifted a bit on the desk.

It is this inconsistency that made the Buds Air difficult as a regular travel partner. Eventually I had to take out my smartphone to pause the music, which ruined the usefulness of such gesture-based controls. I wish there was a way to manually disable the function, but from what I have collected so far, there are no such functions. Fortunately, the Realme Buds Air couples as seamlessly as advertised, which is a blessing.

Price and judgment

At R.999, however, the Realme Buds Air makes a convincing case for itself. It is affordable, looks more expensive than it is, actually sounds very decent, the rates are acceptable when calling and even provides a decent battery life. The total playback time I received was almost 15 hours, which is almost the claimed time of 17 hours. The only thing that didn’t work for me are the gestures and touch controls, which have somewhat ruined the experience. The Realme Buds Air is a recommended product for this price. But make sure you buy it with caution, as no touch controls in combination with no buttons may not be the ideal recipe for the seamless experience you’re looking for.

