Realistic nominal GDP target at 9.5-10% likely: Nirmala Sitharaman

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should remain cautious about the growth of nominal gross domestic product (GDP) and set it at 9.5-10% in the budget for fiscal 21, because the time for “ choices of ‘optimistic goals’ are over, sources say.

“This year there will be a realistic assessment of nominal GDP,” said a source.

Estimates of revenue and budget deficit targets should also be wary as they should not face a situation of non-compliance, as the Ministry of Finance is already struggling with two perception problems – transparency in the disclosure of budget data and the failure to set ambitious fiscal and budgetary revenues. deficit targets.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), which is closely associated with the budget – even at the micro level – told North Block not to set overly ambitious fiscal and budget deficit targets.

Overestimating the nominal growth rate in order to paint a healthy picture of the economy for investors, the market and rating agencies – as was done in part last year – gives tax authorities ambitious targets to be achieved through tax requests and raids, which causes inconvenience to investors and individuals.

The objectives of direct taxes, such as income and corporate taxes, and indirect taxes, such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), depend on nominal GDP.

In addition, to avoid embarrassment due to “clerical” errors, officials of the North Block and the WHC carefully check the general economic statistics in the budget documents.

The government faced many criticisms because the 2010 fiscal year budget had two nominal GDP growth figures.

