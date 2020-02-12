Real Housewives of New York Season 12 Trailer: Watch

Screenshot: Bravo

The 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York will fly through Bravo on April 2 and everyone’s favorite unmarried housewives will be back. (Unless Bethenny Frankel is your favorite; she drinks somewhere other than SkinnyGirl cocktails and tries to become a brown parent.) But the rest of the gang – LuAnn, Ramona, Sonja, Dorinda, and Tinsley – are locked up and loaded with enough tequila to make the cast of Vanderpump Rules cry.

The trailer introduces a new housewife, Leah McSweeney, after another dramatic departure from Bethenny. McSweeney, a clothing designer who acknowledges her love for ‘crazy people’ at lunch with LuAnn in the trailer – seems to fit in precisely. And it looks like the cast is returning to the Dorinda estate in Berkshires, which has long been a venue for peace talks and no drama at all!

Dorinda and LuAnn are actually still fighting, Ramona still thinks she is healthy enough to help someone, and Sonja is lying on the floor. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

<noscript><iframe src="https://themuse.jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1227664426251280388&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1227664426251280388" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

From the mere glances of McSweeney in the trailer it seems that she has been well received by the gatekeepers of the Upper East Side, but who will turn against her first? Will it be Ramona, jealous of a new, younger housewife? Certainly it will not be Tinsley who is too involved in the drama that her relationship with Scott Kluth is again and again to notice that a whole new person has entered her group of friends.

.