Real estate agency called by alopecia patients for real estate ad

Earlier this week, an advertisement for real estate was seen at Brixton London Underground Station, where people are furious with hair loss and alopecia (an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss).

The advertisement contained the back of the head of a man, who showed a large bald spot, and was accompanied by the words: “An important central skylight provides a light and airy living space.”

It was later shared in hair loss and alopecia groups on Facebook, as well as on Twitter – and has led people to call the broker’s office for its “offensive” marketing choice, making many feel “disgusted.”

Others filed complaints with the UK advertising watchdog and asked for removal of the advertisement and Marsh & Parsons to apologize for using the hair loss topic as a marketing tool.

“There is nothing funny about this AD whatsoever,” tweeted one person.

“The only people who think this shit remotely funny are trolls! The marketing person / department must receive a formal warning! “

Someone else wrote: “This is dirty.”

“So nobody looks at it during the entire process of creating the advertising idea, wait a minute, that’s not right …” wrote another furious Twitter user.

“I don’t even understand! It’s not even funny, just offensive! “Said Ryan, a man diagnosed with alopecia.

“My brother has alopecia and this ad is so disgusting,” someone else tweeted.

“This is disgraceful. Just because hair loss is not life threatening, they think it can pee, “said an alopecia patient named Emma.

@marshandparsons as a parent of an Alopecia patient, can you tell me why you think it’s acceptable to run an advertising campaign that emphasizes hair loss in such an insensitive way. @ AlopeciaUK

Not impressed by @marshandparsons, do you get a kick out of shame, do you? #Alopecia https://t.co/jxtNpHFns8

@marshandparsons as someone who suffers from alopecia, I find your advertisement in the London underground very offensive to any person who suffers from any form of hair loss! #alopecia #hairloss #howtomakeapersonfeellikeshit pic.twitter.com/a0L5XKDJwh

A member of the private Alopecia UK group on Facebook decided to take the matter further and sent an email to the marketing department of Marsh & Parsons.

She was told that the “certain advertisement has been active for a number of years as part of a larger set of activities”. The marketing representative also said that the agency “I am really sorry” and that “it was never intended to be upset”.

“At Marsh & Parsons we celebrate the diversity of people in London and our advertisements are designed to reflect this,” we read in the email.

“We have never, ever, started to shock or insult. This specific advertisement has been executed for a number of years as part of a larger set of activities.

“We use real estate agents (real estate) and / or place names in London, and combine these with images of people.

“We have not had this feedback before and it was extremely worrying to observe the negative reaction of the last 24 hours.

“It is clear that the ad has now offended people with alopecia – we are really sorry for that. It was never intended to be upset. “

However, the advertisement has yet to be removed and a woman with an eagle eye, who also suffers from alopecia, noted that this is not the first time Marsh & Parsons has referred to hair loss in an advertisement.

In June 2019, the company’s CEO, Patrick Littlemore, tweeted a photo of another brand of the brand with US President Donald Trump, saying “Wigmore Street.”

Metro.co.uk contacted Marsh & Parsons to find out if the ad is being deleted.

“It is not part of our brand or our corporate culture to accidentally upset members of the public,” said Patrick Littlemore.

“We do not want to offend in any way and our campaign is certainly not intended to bring publicity to the attention of careless insensitivity.

“The ad will no longer appear after completing the current cycle that ends on Tuesday.”

