Ready to take on the responsibilities that victory brings, Manoj Tiwari says

The Aam Aadmi party stood at 41 seats and the BJP at 19, according to early trends by the electoral commission.

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said Tuesday that he was not nervous and that preparations for the celebration at party offices had begun, even when the first trends for assembly polls indicated that the AAP had begun.

“I am not nervous. We have appeared for a test, the results are coming in now,” he told reporters.

He said he was ready to take responsibilities that the “victory” would bring and praised the hard work of party workers who, he said, worked tirelessly for the victory.

“Now, all the talking is over. Now we have to wait for the blessings of the people. I am convinced that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats , “he said.

According to the EC website, minister Arvind Kejriwal led New Delhi from his constituency. He reached his party office when the counting began.

Counting centers are spread over 21 locations, spread over 70 constituencies. The elections were held on 8 February.

