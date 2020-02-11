Reading and Leeds line-up proves that bookers don’t care about women

There is something about this line-up … (Photo: Getty)

The line-up for the Reading and Leeds Festival 2020 edition has been announced, and it is undeniable that it is pretty impressive.

After a nine-year break, Rage Against The Machine will be the lead act alongside Liam Gallagher and, one year after his groundbreaking performance in Glastonbury, Stormzy.

Big names such as Run The Jewels, Migos and Two Door Cinema Club are also on the program alongside some of the most exciting new acts of the music, such as IDLES, Fontaines DC and Slowthai.

But no matter how good the line-up is, there is a big problem.

Of the 92 names on the first Reading and Leeds poster, only 20 are women.

On the main stage the only female artists among the 18 acts are Mabel, Lady Leshurr and Bloxx frontwoman Ophelia Booth. Meanwhile, there are 20 acts on the BBC Radio 1 stage – but only four are women. Hannah Wants is the only woman under nine names for the dance stage, while opposite The Pit and The Lock-Up, with 16 acts, there are only two women – Ashnikko and Creeper keyboardist Hannah Greenwood. Oh, and the 17-act BBC Radio 1Xtra stage also hosts only three women.

It is the Festival Republic stage where women are best represented, with more than half of the line-up so far.

But about the entire festival? With only 20 acts with women (with three of those mixed bands), that means that only 21 percent of the line-up consists of female artists. When you consider that the UK consists of 51 percent women … you see this is a bit confused.

Maybe there will be more women in the next series of acts, but it doesn’t look good.

This is not a new site for Reading and Leeds, or just a slip-up for 2020. The festival is consistently dominated by men. Perhaps they could be excused for that if they only booked rock acts, a highly male-dominated industry when it comes to the most bankable artists. But this year Reading and Leeds is an exciting and equal mix of rock, indie, pop, rap, grime and dance … just not of genders.

In 2015, Melvin Benn from Festival Republic, who is organizing Reading and Leeds, told Gigwise: “This idea that female bands are sidelined as a suggestion is simply not there. The truth is that there is a historical lack of young women to get into bands and to be in bands, and I think that’s gone now.

Mabel is one of three women on the main stage (Photo: Kevin Mazur / WireImage)

“I don’t think there are any young women who now think of a band that thinks,” It makes no sense, because I stand aside “. I don’t think sidelining exists, but there was certainly a lack “But there is now an abundance of opportunities. The truth is that it will only get stronger and stronger, it will grow and the number of female bands there will grow.”

He added that the days when a band was four boys were “really gone.” That year, Reading and Leeds had only 10 women in their line-up.

So certainly, five years later they have technically increased the female representation on their bill. But an increase of 10 women in a line-up of nearly 100 names is ridiculous.

When festivals are criticized year after year for not taking on enough women, but still doing nothing about it, it is clear that they do not care about equality and representation. You can’t claim to support female artists if you don’t book them, and Reading and Leeds proves that exactly.

No one can claim anymore that the pool of female artists to choose from is too small. Aside from the great women who have entered the line-up, I can easily break down streams of women who would defeat the Reading and Leeds stages – Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Hayley Williams, Maggie Rogers, Kacey Musgraves, Haim, Sigrid, Jorja Smith, Lana Del Rey, SZA, Rosalia, Janelle Monae, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, Little Simz … That is before you have the upcoming talent within reach.

Many festivals have proven that gender equality can be done on accounts. Last year, Primavera organized a 50/50 split in its line-up and called it the “new normal”. Native festival in Kent, Loud Women Fest in North London and Boudica festival in Coventry only offered female line-ups, while Cro Cro Land also had an equal distribution.

The more they read and Leeds burrow their heels and come with tired excuses, the more they paint themselves as a tired remnant of past music. Frankly to Reading and Leeds, ethnic line-up is great in this line-up (and it can stay for a long time) and certainly, the range of music acts is great – but card buyers are starting to get the lack of diversity in all areas , and they start talking with their money. And hopefully the male acts that dominate the conversation will also begin to speak. Just when Hollywood stars called “inclusive riders” to ensure that women and minorities were represented on the set, we need everyone in the music industry to ensure a level playing field.

If not, festivals like Reading and Leeds continue to disappoint women.





