(Meredith) – On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous speech, “I Have a Dream,” to a crowd that was gathering in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Speech, a symbol of hope and freedom, still resonates with millions of people around the world.

I am delighted to be working with you today which will go down in history as the greatest demonstration of freedom in our nation’s history.

Five years ago, a great American, in whose symbolic shadow we are today, signed the declaration of emancipation. This important decree was a great light of hope for millions of Negro slaves who had been burned in the flames of withered injustice. It was a happy dawn to end the long night of their captivity.

But a hundred years later, the Negro is still not free. A hundred years later, the Negro’s life is still affected by the bonds of segregation and the chains of discrimination. A hundred years later, the Negro lives on a desert island of poverty in the middle of a vast ocean of material prosperity. A hundred years later, the Negro still languishes in the corners of American society and finds himself in exile in his own country. We came here today to dramatize an embarrassing state.

In a way, we came to the capital of our country to cash a check. When the architects of our republic wrote the great words of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, they signed a promissory note that every American should inherit. This note was a promise that all men, yes, black and white men, are guaranteed the inalienable rights to life, freedom and the pursuit of happiness.

It is evident today that America has defaulted on this promissory note in terms of its citizens of color. Instead of fulfilling this sacred obligation, America issued a bad check to the Negroes, a check that was rated “insufficient”. But we don’t want to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt. We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in this nation’s large vaults. So we came to cash this check – a check that gives us the richness of freedom and security of justice upon request. We also came to this sacred place to remind America of the urgency of the present. This is no time to indulge in luxury, cool off, or take the soothing drug of gradualism. Now is the time to live up to the promises of democracy. Now the time has come to rise from the dark and dreary valley of separation to the sunlit path of racial justice. Now is the time to lift our nation out of the sand of racial injustice into the rock of brotherhood. Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God’s children.

It would be fatal for the nation to overlook the urgency of the moment. This sultry summer of the Negro’s justified dissatisfaction will not pass until there is an invigorating autumn of freedom and equality. 1963 is not an end, but a beginning. Those who hope that the Negro has had to let off steam and will now be satisfied will experience a rude awakening when the nation returns to work as usual. There will be no peace or quiet in America until the Negro is granted citizenship. The hurricanes of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice appears.

But I have to tell my people something that stands on the warm threshold that leads to the Palace of Justice. We must not be guilty of wrongdoing on the way to our rightful place. Let us not try to quench our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.

We must fight our struggle forever at the high level of dignity and discipline. We cannot allow our creative protest against physical violence to degenerate. Again and again we have to rise to the majestic heights to meet physical strength with soul strength. The wonderful new militancy that has enveloped the Negro community must not lead us to distrust all whites, because many of our white brothers have recognized that their fate is linked to our fate. They have recognized that their freedom is inextricably linked to our freedom. We cannot go alone.

As we go, we must commit to always marching forward. We cannot turn back. There are those who ask supporters of civil rights: “When will you be satisfied?” We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the indescribable horrors of police brutality. We can never be satisfied as long as our bodies, heavy from the weariness of traveling, cannot find accommodation in the motels of the highways and the hotels of the cities. We cannot be satisfied as long as the Negro’s basic mobility ranges from a smaller ghetto to a larger one. We can never be satisfied as long as our children are deprived of their independence and dignity by signs saying “For Whites Only”. We cannot be satisfied until a Negro in Mississippi cannot vote and a Negro in New York thinks he has nothing to vote for. No, no, we are not satisfied and we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like water and justice like a mighty stream.

I am not indifferent to the fact that some of you have come here from great trials and difficulties. Some of you have just come out of tight prison cells. Some of you have come from areas where your quest for freedom has haunted you with the storms of persecution and the winds of police brutality. They were the veterans of creative suffering. Keep working with the belief that undeserved suffering is redeeming.

Go back to Mississippi, go back to Alabama, go back to South Carolina, go back to Georgia, go back to Louisiana, go back to the slums and ghettos of our northern cities, knowing that these are Situation can and will change somehow. Let us not wallow in the valley of despair.

I tell you today, my friends, and although we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream that is deeply rooted in the American dream.

I have a dream that this nation will one day rise and live out the true meaning of its creed: “We take these truths for granted: that all people are created equal.”

I dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia the sons of ex-slaves and the sons of ex-slave owners can sit together at the fraternity table.

I dream that even the state of Mississippi, a state filled with the heat of injustice and the heat of oppression, will one day become an oasis of freedom and justice.

I have a dream that one day my four young children will live in a nation in which they are judged not on the color of their skin but on the content of their character.

I have a dream today.

I have a dream that one day in Alabama with its vicious racists and its governor, whose lips drip from the words of insertion and cancellation; One day little black boys and black girls in Alabama will be able to team up with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.

I have a dream today.

I have a dream that one day every valley, every hill and mountain will be lowered, the rough places smooth and the crooked places straightened and the glory of the Lord will be revealed and all flesh will see it together.

That is our hope. This is the belief that I’m going back south with. With this belief we can cut a stone of hope out of the mountain of despair. With this belief, we will be able to transform our nation’s clashing discord into a beautiful symphony of fraternity. With this belief, we can work together, pray together, fight together, go to prison together, stand up for freedom together, and know that one day we will be free.

This will be the day when all of God’s children will be able to sing with a new meaning: “My country, it is from you, sweet land of freedom, from you that I sing. Land where my fathers died, land of pilgrimage pride, from every mountain slope, let freedom ring. “

And if America is to be a great nation, it has to come true. Let freedom ring from the mighty New Hampshire hills. Let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York. Let freedom ring from the burgeoning Alleghenies of Pennsylvania!

Let freedom ring from the snow-capped Rocky Mountains in Colorado!

Let freedom ring from the winding slopes of California!

But not only that; Let freedom ring from Stone Mountain in Georgia!

Let the freedom of Lookout Mountain ring in Tennessee!

Let freedom ring from every Mississippi hill and molehill. Let freedom ring from every mountain slope.

And if this happens, if we let freedom ring, if we ring it from every village and every hamlet, from every state and every city, we will be able to accelerate this day on which all children of God, black people and white men, Jews and non-Jews, Protestants and Catholics can shake hands and sing according to the words of the old Negro spirit: “Finally free! free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are finally free! “