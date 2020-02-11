RCB commits Muthoot Fincorp Ltd as title sponsor

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, announced on Tuesday a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate of the financial services industry.

The title sponsor’s partnership for the marquee T20 team includes the highly valued placement of the “Jersey Front” logo, which plays a prominent role on the game and training jersey during stadium integration at home games, on digital and other media platforms with a high level of awareness will play.

The partnership begins in February.

Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said: “At Royal Challengers Bangalore, we are pleased to be working with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, Muthoot Blue, as the title sponsor because they bring passion and core values ​​that we believe in as a brand. We are confident that that both Royal Challengers and Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, Muthoot Blue, can brilliantly channel this collaboration. “