RCB commits Muthoot Fincorp Ltd as title sponsor

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, announced on Tuesday a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate of the financial services industry.
The title sponsor’s partnership for the marquee T20 team includes the highly valued placement of the “Jersey Front” logo, which plays a prominent role on the game and training jersey during stadium integration at home games, on digital and other media platforms with a high level of awareness will play.
The partnership begins in February.
Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said: “At Royal Challengers Bangalore, we are pleased to be working with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, Muthoot Blue, as the title sponsor because they bring passion and core values that we believe in as a brand. We are confident that that both Royal Challengers and Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, Muthoot Blue, can brilliantly channel this collaboration. “