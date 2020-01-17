Mumbai: With the continuation of difficulties in the NBFC sector, SBI economists proposed on Friday that the Reserve Bank play its role as a lender of last resort, something that the central bank has avoided since the beginning of the problems in 2018.

In their report on budget expectations, economists said RBI should “seriously think” about providing liquidity to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) against assets held by lenders.

“Given the crisis of confidence in financial markets, it is imperative that central banks do not forget their main function of being the lender of last resort,” they said.

The NBFC sector has been affected since August 2018 after the collapse of the infrastructure lender IL&FS.

So far, RBI has refused to play its role as a lender of last resort, qualifying the problem in NBFCs selected as one created due to mismatches between assets and liabilities, where entities depended on short-term liabilities to finance long-term assets and They found the difficult going with rising rates.

A large number of analysts have blamed the slowdown of loans by NBFCs that lack liquidity due to the drop in consumption, which is among the factors that cause a drop in GDP growth.

The SBI report included support for the NBFCs as part of their fiscal policy suggestions before the February 1 budget.

He suggested that a formal agreement can be reached in which the Government of India can commit to adjusting the cuts that are presented in the banks by resolving it with RBI dividend transfers.

Economists said that the measures taken so far by the government and RBI have focused on the long-term strengthening of the NBFC sector.

They also proposed the postponement of capital reimbursements for 50 systemically important NBFCs and housing finance companies for a specific period.

Among other measures, OSE economists recommended that the government focus on growth and not on achieving the fiscal deficit target, warning that not doing so can aggravate the problems of slowing growth.

They advocated that the fiscal deficit be budgeted at a high 3.8 percent for the financial year 2020-21, which is the same level as its revised estimate of 3.8 percent to be met in 2019-20.

The government should adopt a new fiscal consolidation route from fiscal year 22 onwards, which will seek a narrowing of 0.20% of the fiscal gap each year until fiscal year 25, they said.

To boost the agricultural sector and health outcomes for schoolchildren, the government can announce a scheme called “Poushtik Bharat,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant relief to telecommunications service providers may have “significant disruptions in the financial market if any of the telecommunications players make the decision to discontinue.”

Such a move can be an obstacle to the growth of consumption, which was supposed to revive in 2020-21, they said.

