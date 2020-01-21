To begin with, the central bank shared the minutes of the meeting of its Central Board of Directors held in Chandigarh in October last year, although it eliminated certain portions.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 5:39 PM IST

Representative Image

Mumbai The RBI has begun to make public records of its board meetings as part of its exercise to improve transparency regarding its operation and also to avoid the need to request such details under the Right to Information Act (Law RTI), said the central bank.

To begin with, the central bank shared the minutes of the meeting of its Central Board of Directors held in Chandigarh in October last year, although it eliminated certain portions.

In a statement, the RBI said that, over the years, it has been taking steps to improve transparency regarding its operation.

“The minutes of the meetings of the Central Board of Directors of the RBI (Central Board) have shown considerable public interest and some of these have been shared with people who sought them under the Right to Information Act of 2005 (RTI Law) “, said.

As a measure to further improve public awareness, the RBI said it was decided to place the minutes of the meetings of the Central Board on the RBI website under the RTI Act, “after properly cutting the information that is allowed to cut according to the act”.

In addition, in the future, the minutes will be posted on the website within two weeks from the date of their confirmation at the next meeting of the Central Board and when signed by the president at the same meeting.

According to the minutes of the October meeting chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das, the Board discussed in detail the situation in the financial sector with a special focus on the regulatory and supervisory architecture of commercial and cooperative banks, as well as the NBFCs.

The 579th meeting of the Board addressed a number of issues, including fees to be paid to board directors and members of local RBI boards.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.