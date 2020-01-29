RB Leipzig boss rages after nine players who flew in the star hairdresser before the defeat

An angry Ralf Ragnick described the RB Leipzig players as “decadent” after flying with famous hairdresser Sheldon Edwards before defeating Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend.

Nine of the Bundesliga leaders had fresh assets before Edwards’ 0-2 loss from London. It was the third defeat of the season in the league.

Borrowed Chelsea player Ethan Ampadu was one of the players who sparked Rangnick’s anger. Red Bull’s head of sport and development said the incident was “not far from the golden steak,” and Borussia Dortmund’s winger Jadon Sancho was criticized for ordering two games in Dubai weeks ago.

“I would have bet € 100,000 (£ 85,000) that our players would not have flown a star hairdresser from England to have their hair done in a hotel,” said Rangnick after Leipzig’s lead over second-placed FC Bayern Munich a point had just dropped.

“I would have lost this € 100,000 bet. The 0-2 defeat was annoying enough, the hairdressing story stunned me.

Ralf Rangnick was “stunned” that Leipzig players had flown in a hairdresser from London

“It is decadent and not far from a golden steak.”

In addition to Ampadu, Yussef Poulson, Amadou Haidara, Dayot Upamecano and Christopher Nkunku are also said to have annoyed Rangnick with their cuts.

Edwards – known on his social media channels as HD Cutz – is an extremely popular star hairdresser. His customers include Sancho, Raheem Sterling and the legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

Sancho was controversial for two weeks when he imagined ordering a sumptuous “golden steak” for £ 268.

What Rangnick may not have noticed is that one of the Leipzig players had already had fun with the court when Haidara posted a picture of himself on Instagram.

RB Leipzig’s head coach Julian Nagelsmann criticized his players after the defeat in Frankfurt and questioned their will to take over FC Bayern Munich as Bundesliga champions.

“We have to decide whether to make our way to the title or whether to stay here, eat and drink and fall back into the pack,” said Nagelsmann.

“We don’t have the quality of Bayern or Dortmund. That means we have to use every minute of the training better than them. I don’t always see that.”

“If you see our 11 on 11 (in training) on ​​Wednesday, you can see that we are far from being a top team.

“Everyone makes the decision for themselves whether they want to be a winner and participate.

“You don’t have to tell me the decision, I feel it, I see it on the field. And on Wednesday (during training) the decision wasn’t that we were burning to become German champions.”