RB Derrick Henry and Melvin Gordon Could Be on Seahawks Radar During Off Season

The Seattle Seahawks’ season ended in the divisional playoff round against the Green Bay Packers in a game that saw the fight for the current game. While quarterback Russell Wilson got his legs, the team’s half back had just 39 yards in fifteen races, just 2.6 yards per carry.

This performance came after the less than brilliant performance of Wild Card’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, a match in which Travis Homer and Marshawn Lynch combined for just 19 yards out of 17 precipitation attempts, good for 1.1 yards per attempt. And everyone is well aware of the issues that the racing game faced during the playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys to end the 2018 season, so we will simply summarize the situation as the struggling racing game in the playoffs in the past two years and let’s call it that.

Which brings the discussion to an interesting point – the Seahawks ended the season with their top two offensive backs injured. Chris Carson suffered a hip fracture which landed him on an injured reserve, while Rashaad Penny underwent knee reconstructive surgery following an ACL rupture and other damage.

That leaves the team with questions about the ball carrier for 2020. Carson should be back, but due to Penny’s knee “further damage” and the fact that the injury occurred at the end of the year, the possibility exists that he can start training camp, and potentially the regular season, on the PUP list. That said, let’s take a look at how the Seahawks have handled uncertainty at the ball carrier in past seasons to assess what they could do at this position during the off season.

For starters, the team was fortunate to have the indestructible Marshawn Lynch at the helm for several years, whose durability for running backs is atypical. When Lynch’s body finally succumbed to the blows of running in the NFL in 2015, fans saw Thomas Rawls burst onto the scene, only to see Rawls suffering from a devastating ankle injury.

After Rawls’ injury, the Hawks then used the 2016 draft to correct the ball carrier position by drafting three different backs: C.J. Prosise, Alex Collins and Zak Brooks. None of these players worked for the Seahawks as expected, and 2016 saw Rawls and former Seahawks second-round pick Christine Michael as the best riders in the backfield.

However, between the inconsistency demonstrated by Michael and Rawls, overcome by a landing of Prosise on the reserve of the wounded for the first time, Seattle again approached the position during the off season. First, they signed Eddie Lacy as a free agent in March, then drafted Chris Carson in April and finally in May, asked Mike Davis for waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s no secret for the rest of the 2017 racing match, which led to the 2018 offseason when the team retained the services of the free agent as ball carrier Davis, and used a choice first round on Rashaad Penny. Even after leading the NFL in rushing yards in 2018, the team plunged their feet into the waters of the current in the 2019 NFL draft, selecting Travis Homer in the sixth round.

All this brings something to the current offseason. With Carson and Penny, both injured, it seems possible that the Seahawks are at least on the line for some of the midfielders who will be on the market. There are several names recognizable by the defined position to hit the free agency, which could help keep these players’ salary requirements lower than they hope. Specifically, some of the names that should enter the market as unrestricted free agents or that should be deleted are:

All of these rears have the larger bodies that the team has traditionally sought for the position of ball carrier, and it would not be surprising to see the team involved in the market for any of them. Lamar Miller, Spencer Ware, Isaiah Crowell and Rod Smith are other rearers who will hit the market and who also meet the physical characteristics sought by the team.

So who exactly the team could go on to add depth to the position remains unknown, but if the past is any indication, the Hawks seem likely to add at least one, if not more, players to the position.