Ray Volpe drops “LIVE ONLY” EP with four new VIPs

We all know Ray Volpe, right? I guess that’s a bit of a generalized statement, but at this point I don’t think it’s that far away. Whether you’re listening to a dozen “Wet Napkin” flips, or watching him on social media, he’s doing his best to get the crowd into his “Behemoth” x “Swing” edit , You know the guy.

Yesterday he put four wild VIPs on some of his biggest tracks, including “Wet Napkin” and “Programmed to Love”. There are not many differences at the core level as VIPs. But for those who have streamed these songs ten or dozen times, both the surface level and more subtle differences will be exciting as they breathe new life into these modern classics.

At just 22 years old, Ray is definitely one of the brightest stars in bass music and only gets bigger from here. He also plans to release two more EPs and a variety of singles in the coming months, so watch out!

Watch LIVE ONLY below.