Ray Romano blew around at the Oscars and got props for a better look

Ray Romano appeared at the Oscars on Sunday evening to present an award, and there is a lot of talk about his time at the ceremony on social media. In contrast to the online bickering environment Shia LaBeouf and Zack GodsaysThe Twitter talks about Romano were mainly about two things – he looked good and his joke was censored.

Romano, who presented the actress with the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling Sandra Oh, with a classic tuxedo and a chiseled beard on stage. The elegant Romano has attracted a lot of attention on social media.

How dare Ray Romano be hot?

Everyone in my Twitter feed is currently responding to Ray Romano pic.twitter.com/MSjQWPiPgQ

The funny story about Ray Romano is that 5 years ago I worked with him a bit on the Tonight Show and he showed up in a leather jacket and every single woman on the team was like “Damn, I think I would fuck Ray Romano.”

During the American show, the punch line to Romano’s joke was completely deleted, and many wondered what the 62-year-old actor had said.

What did Ray Romano say? !! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Jy18RK663U

WHAT WAS THE Joke RAY ROMANO ???

I get ready to find out what Ray Romano said and what came out of it. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/PSR7OHlxki

So what did Romano say? While talking about the makeup he and his colleagues had to go through, Romano said, “In The Irishman, they would transform us every day. I would just sit there and be amazed. And then (Joe) Pesci I would come in and say, “Get out of my chair.” The F bomb quickly asked Oh to say, “I think they will beep. Not everything is Netflix, Ray.”

Although the punch line is censored in the United States, many have tweeted the uncensored video of the punch line that was broadcast on television outside the United States without cuts.

For those of you who missed Ray Romano at # Oscars2020, here it is (the F-word was not freaked out in Australia). pic.twitter.com/imsmxvKlAp

