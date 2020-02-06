Ray Donovan Cancellation was a shock, plans for season 8

As television continues to evolve, it is becoming increasingly rare for the ax to be drawn to a series without at least giving the makers the chance to complete their story. Especially if it’s a long-running series such as “Ray Donovan.”

And yet the cast and creators of the show were just as astonished as its fans when Showtime announced that they would be unplugged after seven seasons, despite the season ending with different loose threads, showrunner David Hollander was planning to solve in an eighth and last season.

“This was by no means a series final,” Hollander said Vulture of how they ended the season, despite the network saying they canceled that they were proud “that the series ended in the midst of such a strong audience and in such a powerful tone.”

As the Dear Schreiberseries still got a lot of viewers, why pull out the plug? For a long time TV enthusiasts might recognize that “Ray Donovan” was approaching its eighth season. Throughout television history, it is common for the cast of a new series to sign a seven-year contract.

That is why many long-running shows have ended after seven years after contract negotiations failed. This is particularly the case when a show becomes a hit, because the cast suddenly looks for a much bigger payday and you end up with things like the cast of “Friends” who becomes famous for a million-dollar episode per episode for their last season.

“Ray Donovan” was largely expected to come back for an eighth and final season to complete the Schreiber storyline, but even before the decision was announced, the actor urged his fans to contact Showtime and to let them know that they wanted a different season. Was this a sign of tense contract negotiations, or was the network just picking up for another reason?

Although Hollander admitted that he has no idea why the final decision was made, he suspects it has at least something to do with the recent merger of CBS and Viacom, similar to how Disney started making drastic changes after the Fox deal continued. The network also recently pulled the plug out of the long-running “Shameless”, although it picked up an eleventh and final season, while “Homeland” faces its own eighth and final season.

Whatever the reason, they clearly gave Hollander or the writers no indication. “We had no indication that the show ended,” he said Vulture on Wednesday. “We acted creatively as if we were right in the middle of it. So there was no feeling that this would be an achievement.”

After seven successful years of fast pick-ups through the network, Hollander admits that they once again felt confident. “We were used to being a show that was not canceled,” he said. “We never thought we would be canceled.” He even said it was often the network that encouraged them to come back another year.

In fact, part of his frustration is the fact that the cast and crew felt pretty burnt out after season 6, and for that season they made what could have been a satisfactory end just to be withdrawn for a seventh season, and now an unsatisfactory end for all involved.

Regarding the way they’d packed the series if Showtime had given them the episodes, Hollander said they would juggle two stories and offer the ongoing background story of Ray’s family that runs parallel to current events. “The pivot we made narrative was to move the background story to the present and make it run at the same time,” he explained.

“So there were actually two stories to tell: what really happened then, and how will that affect what is happening now?” Hollander went further. “The next step was what happened to Ray and Mickey in the 1990s, which would have been the creation of Ray Donovan as a character and fixative.”

Regarding the hope of another network to end their story, Hollander does not give up hope, although he knows that it is probably a tough fight because they need someone willing to “absorb the risk” of such a precious final season.

“I’d never say never. It’s much easier to do in the now,” he said. “The sets are still there. The people are still contracted. The mechanisms are present. As soon as we break the sets and put away the costumes … there are many actors who are in high demand.”

He also offered an apology to the show’s loyal fan base for not giving an end. “You can run it one way and say it’s hard to satisfy an audience with a final, not that I didn’t want to try,” he said. “I always want the chance to try it. I wish I had done it.”

