Ray Donovan canceled: Liev Schreiber responds to news that despite cliffhanger there will be no season 8

Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber has responded to the news that the series has been canceled.

The American channel Showtime has announced that the series – which ran for seven seasons – will not return and Schreiber had a short message for the fans of the show.

He wrote ‘Sláinte’, a word that his Irish-American fixer would pronounce at various points in the show. It translates as “cheers” in Irish.

Schreiber earned three Emmy nominations for playing the mediator of the law firm whose clients are celebrities or extremely wealthy individuals.

Last month, when the series still had to be renewed, Schreiber urged the fans of the show to “showtime how you feel”.

The decision goes against what Gary Levine, co-president of Showtime, said to the Television Critics Association (TCA) in January.

Although he acknowledged that the show was “approaching the end of his run,” he said an eighth season was likely.

Touching Schreiber’s brother, Pablo Schreiber – also an actor – replied: “Congratulations on a great run! Your talent, intelligence and leadership sparkle clearly. On to the next!”

Showtime “thanked” Schreiber for his “dedicated work” in a statement that read: “We are proud that the series ended in the midst of so many viewers and in such a powerful tone.”

The news means that the series officially ended on January 21 with a cliffhanger end.

Ray Donovan, with also Jon Voight, Paula Maclolmson and Eddie Marson, started in 2013. It was made by Ann Biderman.

