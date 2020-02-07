Raveena Tandon urges the Indian government to help Pakistani students in Wuhan

The coronavirus, which begins in the city of Wuhan in China, has spread like a pandemic throughout the world. Since China is the second strongest economy in the world, it had commercial connections with everyone. In addition, there are a large number of Chinese students studying in other parts of the world and vice versa. As the Coronavirus accelerated, many countries evacuated their citizens from Wuhan. However, the Pakistani government decided not to bring Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan back to Pakistan. So far, there have been 28,000 registered cases and more than 560 deaths in Wuhan.

Pakistani students made an emotional video when the Indian embassy sent buses to take Indian students to the airport. On social media, there were several comments that urged the Indian government to evict Pakistani students. Responding to this problem, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India responded that India could consider this option if the Imran Khan government requested it.

According to Raveesh Kumar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pakistani government had not made such a request so far. He said: “But if such a situation arises and we have resources available, then we will surely think about it.”

Raveena Tandon, the famous Bollywood actress of the 90s also had her two cents in this matter. According to a Raveena Tandon tweet, “I should help if the students are willing. It will be a great humanitarian gesture.” Rising above politics and egos. These are young people stranded who want to go home. “

The respective citizens of all countries evacuated from Wuhan have remained in quarantine for fourteen days before arriving home. The purpose is to confirm if they have any symptoms of coronavirus, since incubation of this virus takes from one week to fourteen days. Despite all the preventive measures taken by the Chinese government, Coronavirus has no signs of slowing down. It is a highly contagious virus that can spread to the touch, sneeze and eat of the affected person.

