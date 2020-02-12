Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon, who recently joined the star cast of the highly anticipated Sandalwood star, Kash Kash 2, is having a gala shoot for the film. The actress last night took her Instagram account to share a boomerang clip with Yash of the movie sets.

The actress along with the boomerang had an appointment that said: “When looks can kill … the” death order “has been signed in Rocky … # kgfchapter2 #RamikaSen #rockykgf”

KGF 2: Raveena Tandon shares an intriguing boomerang with Superstar Yash of the sets

Speaking about the boomerang clip, one can see Yash and Raveena in the elegant avatar, since the actors can be seen wearing great sunglasses. Yash can be seen in his character Rock Bhai avatar with long hair and adult beard.

Yash, who is quite active on Instagram with more than 2 millions The fans also shared a great picture of himself with Raveena in his character. 😃 It’s nice to have you on board, ma’am! Let’s have a great time “

KGF 2 also has Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and will play the role of Adheera, an antagonist.

The protagonist of Yash has been directed by Prashanth Neel and is funded by Hombale Films. KGF: Chapter 2 will be launched worldwide in several languages, namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is a continuation of the blockbuster Kannada KGF: Chapter 1 that was released in late 2018.

