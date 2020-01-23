Raveena Tandon kills the troll and calls her MILF, but is it an indirect kick in the comedian Aditi Mittal?

Raveena Tandon is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of the ‘90. years. Today, Raveena released a tweet for Indian standup and comedian Aditi Mittal when she once called her “Milf.”

Raveena tweeted, “Hahaha, as a teenager. What all people do for their place in the sun. God gave them happiness. Lots of love for you dear. Even if you do not proceed, you are certainly interested. I remember calling me MILF. He was flattered. God bless you, sweetheart. Loadsa love and success. “

– Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 23, 2020

Recently, Aditi sent one of the old actresses to interview Bharatiya Janata Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga leaders about her earrings. Aditi tweeted, “Why was this tweet on my TL when I don’t even watch Tendon, Bagg, earrings?”

Why was this tweet on my TL when I don’t even watch Tendon, Bagg, earrings? https://t.co/8af0wC4ZGW

– aditi mittal (@awryaditi) January 22, 2020

In 2011, Aditi called it Raveena MILF (a mother I would love to F ** k). In 2018, Raveena tweeted about abusive driving on Twitter and tweeted: “If you’re a public figure, you’re open to criticism. But God, forbid if you question / criticize or avenge anything, anything, anything, hell will be released. And then “they” say celebrities don’t have a voice.

If you are a public figure, you are open to criticism. But God, forbid if you question / criticize or avenge anything, anything, anything, hell will be released. And then “they” say celebrities don’t have a voice.

– Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 10, 2018

In terms of work, she was recently seen as a judge on Nach Baliye 9 and will be seen further in Chapter 2 of the KGF opposite actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

