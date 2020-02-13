Ratan Tata reveals the impact of divorce from parents and how the war between Indo and China caused its breakup

In an interview with an online portal, Ratan Tata also spoke about the impact his grandmother had on him and his brother in their formative years.

Ratan Tata (file photo)

Ratan Tata is one of the most beloved business figures in India. The emeritus of the chairman of the Tata group often comes in the news because of his humility and philanthropic activities.

He recently spoke heart to heart with an online portal in a three-part series. “Humans of Bombay” shared the first part of the series, in which the industrialist talks about his youth, his comparison with his grandmother and the divorce of his parents.

The 82-year-old business magnate also remembered his time in Los Angeles when he almost married. The post also contained some of his never-before-seen photos from the past.

Shared on the Facebook and Instagram pages of the portal, the message has become viral with multiple people commenting on how incredible it was for the global icon to share his life story online.

Ratan Tata revealed that he generally had a happy childhood, but suffered from “ragging” and “personal discomfort” after the divorce of his parents. He remembered that his grandmother had brought him and his brother up and introduced manners to them.

Even after being bullied at school while their mother remarried, grandmother’s lesson to keep at all costs remained with him, Ratan Tata said.

He then lovingly remembered how his grandmother was in his choices and decisions in life, while his father often thought differently.

Having the courage to speak “despite being soft and dignified” was also something that Ratan Tata learned from his grandmother

When he started working at an architectural firm in LA after his studies, he “fell in love and almost married”. However, the relationship did not last after he returned to India because of the Indo-Chinese war in 1962. “I came back to visit her and thought that the person I wanted to marry would come to India with me, but because of the Indo-China war in 1962 it was not good with her parents to make the move and the relationship fell apart, “He wrote.

People on social media could not wait until the following volumes were published.

