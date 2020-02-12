Ratan Tata expresses his gratitude for a million followers on Instagram

Ratan Tata, the famous billionaire and Indian philanthropist, joined Instagram only in October last year (five months if we count) and has already reached the milestone of a million followers. While the Tata family has always won people’s love, now the same love has been channeled to Instagram. Ratan Tata’s Instagram account is quite attractive even for the younger generations due to the content he usually posts. From his photos in Los Angeles to the snapshots of his furry friends, Ratan Tata’s Instagram account is certainly interesting and fun to follow.

When the billionaire philanthropist thought he had reached the million mark, Ratan Tata posted a photo of himself sitting cross-legged on the floor with a heartfelt note thanking his followers on Instagram. Ratan Tata’s note read:

‘I just saw that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful family online is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have to thank them. I think the quality of the connections you make in this age of Internet is much higher than any number. Being part of your community and learning from you is really exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues. “

Ratan Tata, the descendant of the famous Tata family, was born in Mumbai on December 28, 1937. He was adopted by Naval Tata and his wife Sonoo Tata because they had no children. Ratan Tata was still related to them by blood, since his maternal grandmother was the sister of the wife of the founder of the Tata Group. Therefore, he was a Tata of birth. However, his parents separated when he was only ten years old and, therefore, was raised by his grandmother. It is also interesting to know that Ratan Tata was an architect by qualification and also practiced architecture for some time in the United States. However, he had to return to India after the death of his father Naval Tata.

