Rashami Desai defeats Paras Chhabra to accomplish this feat!

Rashami Desai’s Bigg Boss 13 trip has been full of ups and downs, twists and turns. But it was late, Rashami has been seen at an all-time high! From doing her best on homework to defending herself and her teammates, actress Dil Se Dil Tak has established her place as one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss’ house.

A final survey was conducted on Voot’s Twitter application, called Asli Fans. The survey was conducted to verify the popularity of each contestant among their respective fans. The survey was divided into four parts, with a confrontation between two contestants in one image. Arti Singh faced Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma against Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill against Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai against Paras Chhabra.

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai surpasses Paras Chhabra to accomplish this feat!

The survey was underway until 6 pm yesterday, and Rashami’s fandom flooded the comments section with messages of love and support for her, surpassing Paras Chhabra and surpassing the comment count of all other competing publications. The final count of the comments was more than 251 thousand, which shows that Rashami Desai’s fan base is the highest!

