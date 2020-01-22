The album, formerly known as “SG2”, is a versatile pop reveal.

It was a tighter race than she – or her army of loyal fans – would have liked, but Selena Gomez Rarely finally kicked out Roddy Ricchs Please excuse me for being the pop star’s third consecutive number 1 album. (Rarely 112.00 album units were collected, while Roddy’s bottom line was 110,000). Selena quickly recognized the success on Instagram. “I was a little embarrassed to ask you to stream or buy my album so many times,” she begins the message.

Why was the 27-year-old ashamed of a standard marketing trick that was much less invasive than some? “It felt fake.” Selena thanked the fans for having made it. “Thank you for doing something so personal for me that it’s a moment I’ll never forget,” she continued. “All I really want is that you all enjoy the music and spread the love.” It will be her sixth single. Check out all of Rare’s videos below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlJDTxahav0 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8u-_64S7plI (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ia1iuXbEaYQ (/ embed)

Do you love Selena’s new album? Let us know below or sign up on Facebook and Twitter!