Rare coin of the British King Edward VIII achieves a record price

LONDON – One of the rarest coins in the world, a gold piece depicting King Edward VIII of Britain before his abdication, was sold for $ 1.3 million and sets a new record for a British coin.

The historical curiosity shows Edward, the uncle of Queen Elizabeth II, before he left the throne in 1936 to marry the American divorced Wallis Simpson.

The buyer was a private collector who wanted to keep his identity secret. He told the BBC that it was a unique opportunity.

Rebecca Morgan, head of collector services at the Royal Mint, said the record price was not surprising.

“The sovereign of Edward VIII is one of the rarest and most collectable coins in the world,” Morgan said on Friday.

The 22 carat gold coins were never made public. The Royal Mint says that only a handful are known.

