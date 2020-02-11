Rapsody, Andra Day, Leon Bridges & BJ The Chicago Kid to perform at the inaugural Lena Horne award for artists

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Scholars, community supporters, rappers and R&B stars celebrate the cross between art and activism in honor of a Black Hollywood legend.

At the inaugural Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact event, organized by the town hall, Solange Knowles receives the first Lena Horne prize on 28 February. She earned the prize by supporting representation and justice and spreading inspiring messages.

Solange Knowles is the first ever recipient of the Lena Horne prize on 28 February in New York City Town Hall.

The City Hall, founded by Suffragists in 1921 as a varied and inclusive space for artists to perform and discuss, has revealed the first series of artists on stage. Grammy-winning singer Leon Bridges and Grammy-nominated artists Rapsody, Andra Day and BJ The Chicago Kid will give voice to Horne’s radiant legacy, alongside Terri Lyne Carrington, Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh, Urban Bush Women, Jon Batiste, Talib Kweli and more.

Like Horne himself, every chosen artist has used his platform to identify issues that are greater than themselves, including racial equality, body positivity and brutality by the police. The Lena Horne Prize Advisory Board consists of a group of people who want to do the same. Harry Belafonte; Billy Porter; Judy Collins; Roxane Gay and others are just a few of the artists, artists, philanthropists and change agents who lead the mission of this event.

LENA HORNE IN THE MIDDLE OF A SONG. UNDATED PHOTOGRAPHER. (Photo by John Springer Collection / CORBIS / Corbis via Getty Images)

Honoree Knowles announced that she would donate the $ 100,000 prize to a goal that is close to her heart: Project Row Houses, a non-profit organization in Houston dedicated to empowering people and enriching communities through involvement, art and direct action.

The inaugural Lena Horne Prize for artists creating social impact takes place in New York City from Wednesday 26 February 2020 to Friday 28 February 2020. Tickets are available to the public at http://www.lenahorneprize.com/.

SUBJECTS: Entertainment Andra Day at the chicago kid lena horne rapsody solange