Rapper YG arrested on robbery charges days before Grammy's performance

The rapper was arrested at home (Image: Getty Images)

Rapper YG was arrested on charges of robbery two days before acting in the Grammys.

The star was to honor the late rapper Nipsey Hussle in a tribute performance with DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch on Sunday night.

However, rapper Stay Dangerous, whose real name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, was arrested at his home in San Francisco on January 24.

His house was raided around 4 in the morning, and the 29-year-old was arrested, according to The Wrap.

MailOnline state authorities said he was arrested as part of an investigation, which is ongoing.

He is now detained in Los Angeles. Central jail of men with a bail of $ 250,000 (£ 191,000).

The rapper was to pay tribute to the late star Nipsey, who was posthumously nominated for three Grammy Awards at the 2020 ceremony: best rap and song performance for his song Racks in the Middle and best rap / singing performance for DJ Khaled collab Higher

YG and Nipsey were close friends, collaborating on their song I Want a Benz. YG also delayed the release of his last album 4Real 4Real after the tragic death of the star.

Nipsey and YG were close friends (Image: Getty Images for EA NBA Live 19)

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Taylor Swift are among the stars to collect the most nominations before the ceremony, which will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 27.

Meanwhile, BTS and Ariana Grande are among the confirmed artists for the coveted awards ceremony.

Nipsey, 33, was shot dead tragically in front of a Los Angeles clothing store in March last year, with fans and stars who paid tribute.

Nipsey was well respected in the rap community and released 10 mixtapes before his debut album, Victory Lap, in February 2018.

The album earned Nipsey the best nod to the rap album at the 2019 Grammys, but lost to Cardi B’s invasion of privacy.

He was survived by two sons, Emani and Kross, and had a long-standing relationship with actress Lauren London at the time of his death.

Metro.co.uk has contacted representatives of YG and the San Francisco Police Department for comments.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Channing Tatum and Jessie J “entering” while officially meeting after a brief separation

MORE: Elton John bought “a ton” of candles for vagina from Gwyneth Paltrow