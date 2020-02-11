Rapper Tzusan is on a downward spiral in his video “WhereDidAllTheDreamersGo?”

For fans of MIKE and Sporting Life, Scottish artist Tzusan has a taste of what Scotland has to offer in this world of dusty hip-hop. “WhereDidAllTheDreamersGo?” consists, as mentioned in his first verse, of a “creepy, crawling” beat and haunting lyrics that make you wonder how low it hit (“Burn the last witch / Scram (ble) the last Valium” and ” Scrap the rest of the alphabet / catch me at the bar when I’m floating “). To intensify the dark tones, he sprinkled in clay bites The Twilight Zone,

In an email, Tzusan explained the cloudiness of the video: “We shot this video late at night after stumbling out of a café in the suburb of Amsterdam last summer.”

“WhereDidAllTheDreamersGo?” is from his November 2019 project babau, He will perform at McChuills in Glasgow on February 29th.

Photo: Danny Crofts