The popular controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, in a recent article on social media, delved into the Bible when he claims that the rapist should be forced to marry their victims because he is in the Bible.

He made the comment in response to a report that Turkey plans to allow rapists to marry their victims.

In his reaction, he said that if the Turkish government plans to do so, it is very fair to say that it is even in the Bible.

His message reads;

“Yes, it’s biblical!

Personally, I do not support this decision. However, it is scriptural and they got it in exactly the same place as the tithe and the first fruit came; the old alliance expired.

Christians who refuse to abandon the old law for selfish personal reasons become slaves there.

Deuteronomy 22

New international version

[28] If a man meets a virgin who has not committed to marry and rapes her and is discovered, [29] he will pay his father fifty shekels of money. He must marry the young woman because he raped her. He can never divorce her as long as he lives. “

