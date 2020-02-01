Raphael Bob-Waksberg on the end of ‘BoJack Horseman’: NPR

BoJack Horseman, with the voice of Will Arnett, is a 90s comedy star, who is also a horse.

Netflix has just released the final episodes of its adult animation series, BoJack Horseman. The show premiered in 2014 and follows the life of headline BoJack, a horse that is also a 90s comedy star who lives in Hollywood Hills.

It’s a show about Hollywood; He often makes fun of celebrity culture and the movie business, but also addresses serious problems such as addiction, mental illness, sexism and trauma. And several critics have said that it is one of the best television shows of the 2010s.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg is the creator of BoJack Horseman. He is also an executive producer and writer on the show. Bob-Waksberg says that although he has never been a television actor, he did find Los Angeles “very isolated and alienating, mainly because he was new there and did not know anyone,” he tells me.

“But I took that as a deep and complete observation about the place itself. And I wanted to tell a story about someone who lived in one of these houses that you see on top of these hills and who dominates the whole place. City and feeling, now you know, glorious and glamorous and on top of everything, but they are also very insulating and alienating. “

Interview Highlights

By telling a relatively dark story in a bright and silly cartoon environment

… the brighter, the dumber and more cartoony we were, the more willing the public was to accompany us to these melancholic places.

That was something I was really nervous about at the beginning: will this nonsense and the nonsense of this world prevent us from going to darker, deeper and more introspective places? And the truth that I found was really the opposite, it was that the brighter, more silly and more caricatural we were, the more the audience was willing to go with us to these places so melancholic that perhaps in a live action show they would have come out as lenient or saccharin. And the darker we were, the more audience was willing to follow us.

At the intersection of humor and despair.

Yes, well, it is interesting. I mean, I’m Jewish, and I think it’s a very Jewish sensibility, at least for me, to make jokes amid horrible circumstances. And it’s not that you’re necessarily making fun of the horrible circumstances, just that you use your mood to survive. And that is certainly what happens with comedians, perhaps not Jews, too. But that’s one I definitely grew up with. And in my education, and where I come from, that’s something like that, you have to laugh to stop crying. And, you know, the absurdity of life and its strangeness is very funny, even when it is also very sad.

In BoJack and dealing with the legacy of beloved figures who have done bad things

This is not ‘Friends’, but it is a show that is connected with people.

I think that in terms of the program, we reach two levels. One, what is the redemption or forgiveness due to BoJack or what the general public is looking for? And then also, what are the private amendments you need to make, or how do you save the personal relationships you have with the people in your life? And I think those are two different questions that require two different answers. And both answers are quite complicated! You know, we try not to be too prescriptive with the program. I don’t necessarily think that I know all the answers, but these are areas in which I am interested in exploring, speaking and trying to find solutions. And I don’t know if we, as an industry, or society, or as individuals, have found satisfactory answers to these questions. And that is one of the reasons why I think they are interesting to write and interesting to discuss on television.

About the success of BoJack Horseman

It was not a show that set the world on fire. This is not Friends, but it is a show that is connected with people. And every time I meet someone who says, you know, your program meant something to me, your program changed the way I see myself. His program helped me articulate a feeling I had that I could never identify. I think, wow, we did it, you know, which is tremendously encouraging.

