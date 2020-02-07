Rape lawsuit filed against Kalyan businessman

Kalyan: Kolsewadi police have registered a rape against Shiv Sena leader and businessman Sainath Tare. The accused flees after the case against him has been registered.

The 30-year-old victim stated in his complaint that the defendant called her to his Metro Mall office in Kalyan in September 2018 because she made her partner in his shop, but she rejected his offer, the police said.

The defendant then tried to contact her via Facebook and Massenger. He showed her some obscene video recordings and threatened to post them on social media if she refused his progress. He also threatened to kill her husband and daughter if she ignored him. He raped her in his car, the police said.

However, when the reporter contacted Tare, he said that the complainant had sent inquiries to his Facebook and Massenger members. She told him that if he refused to accept the request, it would damage his image in society. Later she demanded Rs 1 crore from him and later settled with Rs 10 lakh.

This deal was registered in a stamp paper. She later asked for more money from him and booked a rape case against him on Thursday.

SB Salve, chief police inspector at Kolsewadi Police Station, said: “The defendant is fleeing. We are looking for him. Further investigation is ongoing.”