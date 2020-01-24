Rape accused obtains two-day parole to take oath as MP

Lucknow Eight months after his election to Lok Sabha, the deputy of the Bahujan Samajwadi party, Atul Rai, finally takes the oath as a deputy.

Rai has been in prison since May of last year when he was arrested for a rape case.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted Rai two days parole for taking the oath as a member of parliament in New Delhi.

Two-day parole, Justice Ramesh Sinha ordered Rai to visit the nation’s capital on January 29 in police custody and to detain him on January 31 after being sworn in as an MP .

The lawyer who appeared for Rai argued that his client could not take an oath after being elected to the polls at Lok Sabha because he was in prison for rape. His first bail request was dismissed by the High Court.

It may be recalled that Rai challenged from the parliamentary constituency of Ghosi and that the president of BSP Mayawati had campaigned for him while he was in prison.

An FIR had been registered against Rai on May 1 of last year at the Lanka police station in Varanasi. Subsequently, he was arrested and sent to prison.

Atul Rai said he was charged in the rape case by his political rivals.

