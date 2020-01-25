Ranveer Singh takes his eccentric style to the next retro look

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with the group Baaja Baarat and since then he has only gone up. He has proven his courage time and time again after a number of fabulous performances in a myriad of films including Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy. During his time in the industry, Ranveer Singh drew a huge fan who crossed the world. He is also known and recognized for his daring clothing choices and his eccentric looks and is currently preparing for his next film, 83, the biopic of Kapil Dev.

The actor is not shy about eccentric dress and his daring fashion sense has often made the headlines. From unconventional costumes in bright colors to well-assembled accessories, the actor has done everything to make sure he lets his head spin every time he goes out. And now Ranveer Singh is back with yet another bold, retro look and isn’t afraid to experiment, even when he takes a flight.

The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport in the same look he posted on his Instagram account. In the series of images, the actor is dressed in a pair of striped silk pants which he has associated with a pair of mules in powder pink leather. Ranveer Singh really pushed the trend of contrast prints to another level by pairing their striped pants with a polka dot Sabyasachi blouse and matching visor in the same print. Ranveer Singh adds another retro touch to her look with a pair of vintage sunglasses.

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh is ready to try the role of “ Harayana Hurricane ” Kapil Dev, former captain of the Indian cricket team who led the Indian team during the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh will star, his wife, Deepika Padukone, will play his wife on screen as Romi Dev.

