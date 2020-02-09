The South Indian film that gets a Hindi remake has become a genre in itself. After Kabir Singh, Jersey, another South Indian film that is making its new version in Bollywood is the protagonist of Karthi Kaithi. Reliance Entertainment recently announced that they have teamed up with S. R. Prakashbabu, S. R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures to jointly produce the new version of the great Tamil 2019 hit “Kaithi” in Hindi.

After this announcement, the obvious question in everyone’s mind was who will assume the role of the protagonist in the new version. Initially, it was said that Karthi, who had a lot of love for his performance in the Tamil movie, will also keep the role in the remake. But then the idea was discarded considering that Karti’s reach among the Hindu public is quite limited. It was then that the name of Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan emerged.

Kaithi Remake: Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan in the race for the lead role?

According to Bollywood Hungama reports, a source revealed: “Karti does not have a market in the Hindi belt. Whether we like it or not, the superstars of South India are restricted in their audience to their base of operations. Karthi would be the natural choice in Hindi. But it won’t appeal to the audience. “

“His older brother, Suriya, tried to enter Hindi cinema with Rakht Charitra of Ram Gopal Varma. But it failed, ”says a source close to the project. The source also revealed that director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed the original film, will be retained for the new version.

As for the preeminent lead role, the names of Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh are the two main options for the leading role in Hindi. “It would depend on the availability of dates, the price, etc. But yes, these two are the natural options,” revealed a certain source.

For the uninitiated, Kaithi is an intense action thriller that launched the latest Diwali and raised huge box office collections worldwide. The film also received very positive reviews from critics. Lokesh’s direction and screenplay showed the best of cinema. The story is based on the life of a convict who is on a trip to meet his daughter.

Now, it will be fun to see who will step on Karthi’s shoes for this meaty role!

