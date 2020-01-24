Rankings: Roberto Firmino, the hero, as Liverpool leaves him late in the victory over Wolves | The independent

Liverpool left late to beat Wolves 2-1 on Thursday night and keep their unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men took an early lead through Jordan Henderson’s top header to suggest that it was normal for European champions.

But the hosts leveled the score minutes after the restart, and Raúl Jiménez found the bottom of the net through his own effort.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

The wolves enjoyed a lot of opportunities against the goal, but could not find the winner before Roberto Firmino struck in the final minutes to claim the three points for Liverpool.

So how did the two teams do? See the gallery below for our player ratings.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/22 Rui Patricio – 7

fake images

2/22 Leander Dendoncker – 7

fake images

3/22 Conor Coady – 6

AFP through Getty Images

4/22 Romain Saiss – 6

AFP through Getty Images

5/22 Matt Doherty – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

22/6 Ruben Neves – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

7/22 Joao Moutinho – 6

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

8/22 Jonny – 6

fake images

09/22 Pedro Neto – 6

fake images

10/22 Adama Traore – 8

fake images

11/22 Raúl Jiménez – 8

fake images

12/22 Alisson Becker – 7

fake images

13/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

14/22 Joe Gómez – 6

fake images

15/22 Virgil van Dijk – 6

fake images

16/22 Andy Robertson – 5

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

17/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6

AFP through Getty Images

18/22 Jordan Henderson – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

19/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 6

fake images

20/22 Mohamed Salah – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

21/22 Roberto Firmino – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

22/22 Sadio Mane – 6

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

1/22 Rui Patricio – 7

fake images

2/22 Leander Dendoncker – 7

fake images

3/22 Conor Coady – 6

AFP through Getty Images

4/22 Romain Saiss – 6

AFP through Getty Images

5/22 Matt Doherty – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

22/6 Ruben Neves – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

7/22 Joao Moutinho – 6

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

8/22 Jonny – 6

fake images

09/22 Pedro Neto – 6

fake images

10/22 Adama Traore – 8

fake images

11/22 Raúl Jiménez – 8

fake images

12/22 Alisson Becker – 7

fake images

13/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

14/22 Joe Gómez – 6

fake images

15/22 Virgil van Dijk – 6

fake images

16/22 Andy Robertson – 5

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

17/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6

AFP through Getty Images

18/22 Jordan Henderson – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

19/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 6

fake images

20/22 Mohamed Salah – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

21/22 Roberto Firmino – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

22/22 Sadio Mane – 6

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Do you want to bookmark your favorite articles and stories to read or consult later? Start your independent Premium subscription today.

.